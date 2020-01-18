 Skip to content
(Clarion-Ledger)   NOT NEWS: Man smuggles cell phone into jail. NEWS: Guards allowed him to keep it during booking. FARK: Phone is confiscated when inmate asks guard to charge it. DOUBLE FARK: 12 year prison sentence for phone possession in jail   (clarionledger.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Crime, Prison, Criminal justice, Willie Nash, Mobile phone, state Supreme Court, 12-year sentence, Newton County jail  
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, that was stupid. My brother did 5 years in a South Georgia prison, and I can tell you there's phones everywhere there. Where do they get them? The farking guards.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't know why I clicked to make sure, but yup. Black inmate.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
White people get fewer years than this for running over a black man with their car.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nocrash: White people get fewer years than this for running over a black man with their car.


White people win elections because they ran over a black man with a car.
 
Snargi
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

phalamir: Nocrash: White people get fewer years than this for running over a black man with their car.


White people in Mississippi win elections because they ran over a black man with a car.

/FTFU
 
King Something
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
prison_wallet_joke.txt
 
Destructor [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Now that's being locked into a plan.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Private prison?
 
wantingout
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Resident Muslim: Private prison?

probably. or the country jail has a contract with the private prisons to send them as many prisoners as possible.
 
datfark
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Obey the laws and stay the hell out of prison! It's that easy.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

datfark: Obey the laws and stay the hell out of prison! It's that easy.


OMFGWTFGTFOYFI

American justice system much?
🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Mississippi...

armedlaughing.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


/ 'member the thread yesterday about Cuban prisons where Farkers told us how US never treats people unfairly
 
The Reverend Sam Hill
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The sentence may be harsh, but he had been in prison before. There is no way in hell he didn't know not to have that phone.
 
drlazybones
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yeah I read this one out loud to my wife a few days ago, I was just completely floored by the whole thing. The one little catch is at the end of the article, where the judge mentions his multiple prior burglary convictions. Regardless, the time should match the crime, this is absolutely ridiculous.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Snargi: phalamir: Nocrash: White people get fewer years than this for running over a black man with their car.

White people in Mississippi win elections because they ran over a black man with a car.

/FTFU


Oh, don't be so dramatic.  He got elected because he promised to keep the federal government out of white people's business while they're running over black people.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The Reverend Sam Hill: The sentence may be harsh, but he had been in prison before. There is no way in hell he didn't know not to have that phone.


His last conviction was in 2001.  I'm not sure if it's reasonable to expect him to remember that detail for so long, even if the same rule existed back then.
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: Well, that was stupid. My brother did 5 years in a South Georgia prison, and I can tell you there's phones everywhere there. Where do they get them? The farking guards.


That's the real crime here, the guard didn't get his cut.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The Reverend Sam Hill: The sentence may be harsh, but he had been in prison before. There is no way in hell he didn't know not to have that phone.


There is no way in hell that the cops and guards did not know about the phone. "An officer at the jail testified that all inmates were strip-searched when booked"

Their actions were an unequivocal approval of its possession.
 
germ78
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm guessing it's a private prison?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Republicans have to make themselves feel better about their miserable lives by making lives of other people miserable. The more different they are, the better (black, gay, etc).
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jaytkay: The Reverend Sam Hill: The sentence may be harsh, but he had been in prison before. There is no way in hell he didn't know not to have that phone.

There is no way in hell that the cops and guards did not know about the phone. "An officer at the jail testified that all inmates were strip-searched when booked"

Their actions were an unequivocal approval of its possession.


He asked a guard at the jail to charge the phone for him, so they sure as hell knew he had it.
 
loudboy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: The Reverend Sam Hill: The sentence may be harsh, but he had been in prison before. There is no way in hell he didn't know not to have that phone.

His last conviction was in 2001.  I'm not sure if it's reasonable to expect him to remember that detail for so long, even if the same rule existed back then.


Reasonably to remember? Hell, in 2001 it's not reasonable to assume he HAD a phone. They were not all that common or small back then.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

drlazybones: The one little catch is at the end of the article, where the judge mentions his multiple prior burglary convictions.


There is no honest argument to be made saying that has any bearing on 12 years for a minor rule infraction.
 
positronica
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: The Reverend Sam Hill: The sentence may be harsh, but he had been in prison before. There is no way in hell he didn't know not to have that phone.

His last conviction was in 2001.  I'm not sure if it's reasonable to expect him to remember that detail for so long, even if the same rule existed back then.


The majority of people didn't even own cell phones in 2001.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I read this one the other day. The problem is the length of the sentence. EVERYBODY knows a phone is contraband.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Eh. Still not as bad as my Verizon bill.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
farking rednecks states shouldnt get to have elections. They should be run by grown up states till they evolve into civilized humans.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Republicans have to make themselves feel better about their miserable lives by making lives of other people miserable. The more different they are, the better (black, gay, etc).


I have written many times that a lot of conservative behavior can be explained by their zero-sum view of the world. "If someone else suffers, it's a win for me. If someone outside my in-group gets fair treatment, it's a slap in my face."
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

positronica: Dork Gently: The Reverend Sam Hill: The sentence may be harsh, but he had been in prison before. There is no way in hell he didn't know not to have that phone.

His last conviction was in 2001.  I'm not sure if it's reasonable to expect him to remember that detail for so long, even if the same rule existed back then.

The majority of people didn't even own cell phones in 2001.


In Mississippi I believe they were still communicating with two styrofoam cups with a string between them back then.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He's been out for 7-8 years from his last time in prison according to the article.  He was in jail, not prison.  He was in jail because he'd been booked on a misdemeanor.  According to another article I read, the only texts on the phone were to his wife to tell her that he was in jail.

12 years is batshiat.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

lolmao500: farking rednecks states shouldnt get to have elections. They should be run by grown up states till they evolve into civilized humans.


Brennan Center for Justice - "In 2013, the Supreme Court eviscerated a key provision of the [Voting Rights Act]. Section 5 of the law required jurisdictions with a history of discrimination to obtain approval before changing voting rules. This process, known as "preclearance," blocked discrimination before it occurred."

/ And that was when the court had 5 activist conservatives. Now there are 6.
// Saying "both parties are the same" should be grounds for an immediate cock- or coont-punch
 
