 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MLive.com)   Doesn't he know he can't park up there?   (mlive.com) divider line
10
    More: Dumbass, Sheriff, English-language films, Barry County, Michigan, United States, pickup truck, Police, early Friday morning, State police  
•       •       •

566 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jan 2020 at 1:05 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
thismomentinblackhistory [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's one of the confederate areas of Michigan.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I blame the Dukes of Hazzard.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe he was trying to hit a bonus board on top of the house
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Two fear and loathing references this morning
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Seems to be either a really big truck or really small house.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hey! Unless you are Santa Claus get the FARK off my roof!"
 
stuffy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hall of Claims: Rooftop Parking
Youtube gNLLZPDeGIk
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

thismomentinblackhistory: That's one of the confederate areas of Michigan.


That would explain the beat up old truck perched on the roof of an equally crappy house, thanks.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Didn't know the Duke Boys had kin up in Michigan.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Doesn't he know he can't park up there?

I think he just proved that's an incorrect assumption.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report