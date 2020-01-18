 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Need to straighten your teeth? Do it yourself ... what could possibly go wrong?   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I halfway expect to start hearing podcasts sponsored by the Home Brain Surgery Club -- "Remove that tumor at home and save big!  Use offer code 'PeopleMakingJokesAboutTerribleMurders​10' at checkout and get a cranial drill for just $10!"
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"I wish I just had one long curvy tooth. They didn't have to make separations for me."
-Mitch Hedberg
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Was that an article or an advertisement for a legal firm ? That page fed me an ad for a law office every other paragraph.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My favorite part about all those ads is that the people putting in the trays already have perfect teeth.
 
MBooda
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Do it yourself ... what could possibly go wrong?

Is it safe?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThrobblefootSpectre
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jake_lex: I halfway expect to start hearing podcasts sponsored by the Home Brain Surgery Club -- "Remove that tumor at home and save big!  Use offer code 'PeopleMakingJokesAboutTerribleMurders​10' at checkout and get a cranial drill for just $10!"


That reminds me of the old (way old) joke -  Did you hear about the new home surgery kit?   It's called Suture Self.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MBooda: Do it yourself ... what could possibly go wrong?

Is it safe?

[Fark user image image 316x237]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My dentist says that eating a lot of taffy will straighten your teeth.
 
Report