(The Daily Beast)   Cryonics firm is stiffed for preserving millionaire's head   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
23
•       •       •

Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's already a documentary series on this topic. It's just a waiting game now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This reminds me.   I hope no one lets Robert Anton Wilson's daughter Luna thaw out
 
b0rg9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cryonics moar
 
Special Agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ted Williams approves. From the nearby tank.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
TFA: "Alcor claims on its website. 'Cells will be reprogrammed to heal severed spinal cords, regrow lost limbs, and even regenerate new organs. This kind of tissue regeneration already occurs naturally in children that lose fingertips, and in organs such as the liver.' "

schlockmercenary.comView Full Size
 
pup.socket
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Mukster: There's already a documentary series on this topic. It's just a waiting game now.

[Fark user image 425x538]


You're saying the guy from TFA didn't make it?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Of all the shady companies out there (including Facebook), Alcor has to be the shadiest.

It seems to have it's own "Get Away With Everything" card to whip out every time it gets investigated for financial or ethical issues. No matter what happens, bigshots in various levels of local/state/federal government quickly bury any inquiries or negative press about that place.

Something's very very shady about Alcor.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They couldn't preserve the body because it had been two days, but they went ahead and preserved the brain?  In a rational world, that right there should be enough to get these frauds sued into oblivion.
 
MBooda
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Unavailable for comment
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
LOL idiots and their money!
 
mindset zero
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
We read that book.  It didn't turn out the way we expected.

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size


It also went on way too damn long.
 
Bowen
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
HEADLESS BODY FOUND IN TOPLESS JAR
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: This reminds me.   I hope no one lets Robert Anton Wilson's daughter Luna thaw out


Bugger.  I hadn't heard of her or what happened to her.  Unfortunately she seems to have suffered the same issues (too long before freezing) that the corpsicle* in TFA did.

/can a head qualify as a corpsicle?
//supposedly they don't exactly freeze the bodies.  Way less cell damage than you'd expect
///but you'd think they'd at least try to at least thaw something larger than a mouse.  Or at least make sure their methods can freeze/revive a mouse.  Pascal's wager for atheists indeed.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: This reminds me.   I hope no one lets Robert Anton Wilson's daughter Luna thaw out


Great writer, very weird guy, didn't know about the daughter but I think everyone, including Alcor employees, hope cryonics turns out to be the miracle to humanity they hope for.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Great. Now we'll never know how awesome Nuka Cola is.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ever leave something in the freezer too long? Not holding much hope for the guy.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If you're really serious about being frozen, you can't let yourself die of natural causes and then have your carcass sit on a slab for a few days. Decomp has started and the freezing process itself will burst most of your cells. You might as well be storing ground chuck at that point.

The best hope for revival would be a carefully planned freezing while still alive.  High doses of certain drugs like vasodilators during a super-chilled water bath to lower your core temp. Follow it up with a liquid nitrogen flash freeze and you should be good to go.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: We read that book.  It didn't turn out the way we expected.

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 329x499]

It also went on way too damn long.


If it had a real ending, he's improving
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: BizarreMan: We read that book.  It didn't turn out the way we expected.

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 329x499]

It also went on way too damn long.

If it had a real ending, he's improving


To be honest, we listened to the audio book and after hour 45, we skipped the last 5 hours and listened to the final 30 minutes.

Okay, I don't know about the 45 hours, but we did skip 5 hours right to the end.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: They couldn't preserve the body because it had been two days, but they went ahead and preserved the brain?  In a rational world, that right there should be enough to get these frauds sued into oblivion.


Yup. Even IF they can regenerate the damaged tissue, it wouldn't even be the same person any more. That hard drive done got wiped
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: If you're really serious about being frozen, you can't let yourself die of natural causes and then have your carcass sit on a slab for a few days. Decomp has started and the freezing process itself will burst most of your cells. You might as well be storing ground chuck at that point.

The best hope for revival would be a carefully planned freezing while still alive.  High doses of certain drugs like vasodilators during a super-chilled water bath to lower your core temp. Follow it up with a liquid nitrogen flash freeze and you should be good to go.


That's why Alcor labs recommends moving to Scottsdale by them so when you're about to croak they can set your body up the right way.
 
Report