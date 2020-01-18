 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   TikTok Nation thinks the Cereal Challenge is gr-r-r-r-r-eat   (metro.co.uk) divider line
36
    More: Facepalm, Participation, E-participation, bright new decade, part of the #CerealChallenge, people's mouths, Meaning of life, second participant pours, Girl  
•       •       •

935 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jan 2020 at 10:48 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Two Girls One Bowl?
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Further proof for my hypothesis that anything with "Challenge"  in its name is incredibly stupid.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Millennials killed the future by inventing social media.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Cereal balling?


......

I'm supposed to here, to right now.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I'm speechless. I am literally without speech.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
You know, when the last Saber Tooth Tiger died people started saying that Human evolution was over because there were no more easy ways for dumbass kids to kills themselves.  Here, we are 10,000 years later and kids are just as stupid as ever.
 
MBooda
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
You moms don't do this? Shame.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldcub
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I remember being younger and wondering why my grandparents were so grumpy and disapproving of whatever new fad popped up. They always said stuff like, "kids have too much free time if they are doing crap like this".

I no longer wonder.
 
mazzz
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'll just take a moment to point out that everyone pictured is white.

//not racist
 
grayshark3
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: Further proof for my hypothesis that anything with "Challenge"  in its name is incredibly stupid.


Stupid, yes, but is it fatal? It's not really a "Challenge" unless there's the potential for permanent injury or death, honestly.

However, I do have a request - please pick a "Challenge" that ends in fatality for those unable to surmount it. I'm tired of paying increased taxes to cover first responders and medical care for those who can't meet the "Challenge," but are unable to do the decent thing and just farking die.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Pincy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's not really a fad until at least one person dies.
 
Ibindigo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This is how the coronavirus will be found to spread...
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Mad Scientist: Further proof for my hypothesis that anything with "Challenge"  in its name is incredibly stupid.

Stupid, yes, but is it fatal? It's not really a "Challenge" unless there's the potential for permanent injury or death, honestly.


Challenger space shuttle fits the bill.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's amazing how so many people out there are so desperate for attention.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: [media3.giphy.com image 320x320]


That doesn't look right?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Cythraul: It's amazing how so many people out there are so desperate for attention.


Just like the ppl commenting 😂 ☠
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It is time for an intelligence test to be passed before one is allowed to use the internet. Also, no one under the age of 18.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

noitsnot: Millennials killed the future by inventing social media.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I guess tide pods are dull and boring now?

I've got a better idea. How about the Liquid Drano challenge?
 
Hachitori
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mr_Vimes: FormlessOne: Mad Scientist: Further proof for my hypothesis that anything with "Challenge"  in its name is incredibly stupid.

Stupid, yes, but is it fatal? It's not really a "Challenge" unless there's the potential for permanent injury or death, honestly.

Challenger space shuttle fits the bill.


Dodge Challenger also fits the bill.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Coco LaFemme
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My sister was telling me just the other day that she saw some of her students rehearsing TikTok videos. Meaning, they were rehearsing what they were going to do before they filmed them. She wasn't surprised to find that they were some of the students failing both her classes.


/She took their phones.
//12-year-olds don't need iPhone 11s
///half her class reads at a 3rd-grade level
////fourth slashy is farking embarrassed by that
 
Kevin72 [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Tide pods taste heavenly



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yeah I'm ok with them not breeding.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Hachitori: Mr_Vimes: FormlessOne: Mad Scientist: Further proof for my hypothesis that anything with "Challenge"  in its name is incredibly stupid.

Stupid, yes, but is it fatal? It's not really a "Challenge" unless there's the potential for permanent injury or death, honestly.

Challenger space shuttle fits the bill.

Dodge Challenger also fits the bill.

[Fark user image 850x717]


That's only 2/3 of a Challenger.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Deep-throat cereal pie, or milk-boarding?
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: Further proof for my hypothesis that anything with "Challenge"  in its name is incredibly stupid.


Teen Challenge sees your comment, sits down in the corner weeping and lights a crack pipe
 
synithium
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

noitsnot: Millennials killed the future by inventing social media.


Usenet began in 1979.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Truck Fump: Hachitori: Mr_Vimes: FormlessOne: Mad Scientist: Further proof for my hypothesis that anything with "Challenge"  in its name is incredibly stupid.

Stupid, yes, but is it fatal? It's not really a "Challenge" unless there's the potential for permanent injury or death, honestly.

Challenger space shuttle fits the bill.

Dodge Challenger also fits the bill.

[Fark user image 850x717]

That's only 2/3 of a Challenger.


It's a physically-challenged Challenger...
 
Xetal
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I saw a video of two girls doing this but without a spoon.

At least I assume it was cereal. There was some white milk looking stuff that went from mouth to mouth... but it was thicker than what milk really shoild be, and I didnt actually see the cereal.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

synithium: noitsnot: Millennials killed the future by inventing social media.

Usenet began in 1979.


Yea but video capability is the true threat.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

waxbeans: New Rising Sun: [media3.giphy.com image 320x320]

That doesn't look right?


He is of the Thumb People.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Messaged my spawn, who is 20.

"Kid, what do you think of this?"

"Oh JFC, what the hell is wrong with people?"

So, yeah, looks like I dodged a bullet in the breeding department.
 
windstrider
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Now i understand why Ultron wanted to destroy humanity after like 10 seconds exploring the Internet.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report