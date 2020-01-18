 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   That China virus. Pretty bad, right? Wrong. It's worse (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
15
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I gotta say "Wuhan virus" sounds like something straight out of apocalyptic disaster novel.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: I gotta say "Wuhan virus" sounds like something straight out of apocalyptic disaster novel.


It sounds like it's nothing to Fark with.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Almost sounds like Wu-Tang Clan.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
We need more sensationalist and hyperventilating articles on this from garbage British tabloids. Any updates from The Sun and The Daily Mail? God forbid we actually green an article that didn't leave you dumber than before you read it.
 
Beginning of the end
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

hissatsu: We need more sensationalist and hyperventilating articles on this from garbage British tabloids. Any updates from The Sun and The Daily Mail? God forbid we actually green an article that didn't leave you dumber than before you read it.


I concur. We need to know about things that may SHOCK you and secrets celebrities use to avoid the virus.

Then we need to be told to not go outside and if someone coughs near you, you're gonna die.
 
crackpancake
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I have been trying to find numbers on the death rate. So far I found one fatal case in China, a man in his early sixties. My guess is this is just pre-Brexit and post-Impeachment hot air and will turn out like the Swine Flu did.

The Swine Flu vaccine actually killed more Americans (soldiers mostly) than the flu did. Guess who was President of the Company that made that anti-viral vaccine and who was the official who recommended going long on vaccination in that case? None other than Donald Rumsfeld.

One for the vaxxers, eh? Even loonies can't be wrong all the time.

Like most new strains of pneumonia or the flu, this strain is hard on small children thus far. Most old strains have infected the elderly and the middle-aged so often that we have partial immunity even to the new strains, but the very young and the immune system supressed can be killed by even feeble viruses.

Predictions are hard, as the scientist said, especially predictions about the future, but I don't expect this flap to be anything other than flapping of lips and hands, Donald Trump-style. Look a me, I am a big idjeet!

We know, Donald. You have a 70 year track record and boast of your defeciencies, sins, faults and crimes interminably.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: [Fark user image 500x372] [View Full Size image _x_]


What do you mean no face? He's a cutey.
 
A10Mechanic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hey GuyZ!  What's going on in his thread?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The biggest problem is, once you catch it, you'll just want another one an hour later.
 
ocelot
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I think I'll order Chinese food tonight and ask if the carry Wuhan.
 
ThrobblefootSpectre
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This was on the BBC News front page yesterday.  But of course fark would link the Daily Star.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
hey everyone.....maybe screen people BEFORE you let them on the plane.


farking idiots.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Report