 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Washington)   Guantanamo Bay commander convicted of lying about a man's death on base. You can't handle the truth   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
22
    More: Dumbass, Jacksonville, Florida, Navy Capt. John R. Nettleton, civilian Christopher Tur, Jury, Tur's death, Obstruction of justice, former commander of the U.S. Navy base, Tur's siblings  
•       •       •

373 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jan 2020 at 9:35 AM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fits the brand

We were lied to about why we have Gitmo.
We were lied to about why Cuba is off limits.
We were lied to about everything.

But shut up and do as you are told, citizen.
Or you are a terrorist.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pardon coming in 5...4...3.....
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
interfering with an investigation into the death of a civilian with whom the commander had fought and argued over his affair with the man's wife


And right about now he's realizing that killing the dude didn't un-bang his wife.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
He called a code red?
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Greatest movie dialogue ever.

Son, we live in a world that has walls, and those walls have to be guarded by men with guns. Who's gonna do it? You? You, Lieutenant Weinberg? I have a greater responsibility than you can possibly fathom. You weep for Santiago, and you curse the Marines. You have that luxury. You have the luxury of not knowing what I know -- that Santiago's death, while tragic, probably saved lives; and my existence, while grotesque and incomprehensible to you, saves lives.

You don't want the truth because deep down in places you don't talk about at parties, you want me on that wall -- you need me on that wall.
We use words like "honor," "code," "loyalty." We use these words as the backbone of a life spent defending something. You use them as a punch line.


I have neither the time nor the inclination to explain myself to a man who rises and sleeps under the blanket of the very freedom that I provide and then questions the manner in which I provide it.
I would rather that you just said "thank you" and went on your way. Otherwise, I suggest you pick up a weapon and stand the post. Either way, I don't give a DAMN what you think you're entitled to!
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: interfering with an investigation into the death of a civilian with whom the commander had fought and argued over his affair with the man's wife


And right about now he's realizing that killing the dude didn't un-bang his wife.


The dead guy wasn't banging his wife, he was banging the dead guy's wife.
 
Reverborama
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Pardon coming in 5...4...3.....


Came for this.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
LYING? Someone in our government was lying to us? *gasp*

/day ending in Y
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Rigby-Reardon: he dead guy wasn't banging his wife, he was banging the dead guy's wife.


This just pushed me to make coffee.
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Fits the brand

We were lied to about why we have Gitmo.
We were lied to about why Cuba is off limits.
We were lied to about everything.

But shut up and do as you are told, citizen.
Or you are a terrorist.


We were lied to about Pat Tillman
 
Curmudgeonly
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Kyle Butler: Greatest movie dialogue ever.

Son, we live in a world that has walls, and those walls have to be guarded by men with guns. Who's gonna do it? You? You, Lieutenant Weinberg? I have a greater responsibility than you can possibly fathom. You weep for Santiago, and you curse the Marines. You have that luxury. You have the luxury of not knowing what I know -- that Santiago's death, while tragic, probably saved lives; and my existence, while grotesque and incomprehensible to you, saves lives.

You don't want the truth because deep down in places you don't talk about at parties, you want me on that wall -- you need me on that wall.
We use words like "honor," "code," "loyalty." We use these words as the backbone of a life spent defending something. You use them as a punch line.


I have neither the time nor the inclination to explain myself to a man who rises and sleeps under the blanket of the very freedom that I provide and then questions the manner in which I provide it.
I would rather that you just said "thank you" and went on your way. Otherwise, I suggest you pick up a weapon and stand the post. Either way, I don't give a DAMN what you think you're entitled to!


Yeah...slag off with that "gritty" Hollywood bullshiat.
 
lizyrd
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Fits the brand

We were lied to about why we have Gitmo.
We were lied to about why Cuba is off limits.
We were lied to about everything.

But shut up and do as you are told, citizen.
Or you are a terrorist.


What were we lied to about?

We have Gitmo because we leased the land from a friendly Cuba circa 1900 and refused to leave after the revolution.

Cuba is off-limits because it started as Communist boogeyman nonsense, and remains off-limits because Cubans vote and live in Florida.
 
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My ire goes to the cheating wife.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Curmudgeonly: Kyle Butler: Greatest movie dialogue ever.

Son, we live in a world that has walls, and those walls have to be guarded by men with guns. Who's gonna do it? You? You, Lieutenant Weinberg? I have a greater responsibility than you can possibly fathom. You weep for Santiago, and you curse the Marines. You have that luxury. You have the luxury of not knowing what I know -- that Santiago's death, while tragic, probably saved lives; and my existence, while grotesque and incomprehensible to you, saves lives.

You don't want the truth because deep down in places you don't talk about at parties, you want me on that wall -- you need me on that wall.
We use words like "honor," "code," "loyalty." We use these words as the backbone of a life spent defending something. You use them as a punch line.


I have neither the time nor the inclination to explain myself to a man who rises and sleeps under the blanket of the very freedom that I provide and then questions the manner in which I provide it.
I would rather that you just said "thank you" and went on your way. Otherwise, I suggest you pick up a weapon and stand the post. Either way, I don't give a DAMN what you think you're entitled to!

Yeah...slag off with that "gritty" Hollywood bullshiat.


User name checks out
 
ClicheRinpoche
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Kyle Butler: Greatest movie dialogue ever.

Son, we live in a world that has walls, and those walls have to be guarded by men with guns. Who's gonna do it? You? You, Lieutenant Weinberg? I have a greater responsibility than you can possibly fathom. You weep for Santiago, and you curse the Marines. You have that luxury. You have the luxury of not knowing what I know -- that Santiago's death, while tragic, probably saved lives; and my existence, while grotesque and incomprehensible to you, saves lives.

You don't want the truth because deep down in places you don't talk about at parties, you want me on that wall -- you need me on that wall.
We use words like "honor," "code," "loyalty." We use these words as the backbone of a life spent defending something. You use them as a punch line.


I have neither the time nor the inclination to explain myself to a man who rises and sleeps under the blanket of the very freedom that I provide and then questions the manner in which I provide it.
I would rather that you just said "thank you" and went on your way. Otherwise, I suggest you pick up a weapon and stand the post. Either way, I don't give a DAMN what you think you're entitled to!


Protoypical Aaron Sorkin script:

Characters 1-3: quick exchanges, fast talking.
Authority figure: launches into long monologue dropping a TRUTHBOMB on everyone! No one interrupts their majestic speech. He doesn't just tell off the people in the room, but the entire world
Aaron Sorkin: sits amazed at what a genius he is, does another line of coke
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

lizyrd: vudukungfu: Fits the brand

We were lied to about why we have Gitmo.
We were lied to about why Cuba is off limits.
We were lied to about everything.

But shut up and do as you are told, citizen.
Or you are a terrorist.

What were we lied to about?

We have Gitmo because we leased the land from a friendly Cuba circa 1900 and refused to leave after the revolution.

Cuba is off-limits because it started as Communist boogeyman nonsense, and remains off-limits because Cubans vote and live in Florida.


Russian Nuclear missiles 90 miles from Florida and the almost triggering of WWIII goes a little past boogeyman nonsense.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Fits the brand

We were lied to about why we have Gitmo.
We were lied to about why Cuba is off limits.
We were lied to about everything.

But shut up and do as you are told, citizen.
Or you are a terrorist.


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That commander killed that guy.

I don't know how. But I'm certain he did.
 
ClicheRinpoche
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ClicheRinpoche: Kyle Butler: Greatest movie dialogue ever.

Son, we live in a world that has walls, and those walls have to be guarded by men with guns. Who's gonna do it? You? You, Lieutenant Weinberg? I have a greater responsibility than you can possibly fathom. You weep for Santiago, and you curse the Marines. You have that luxury. You have the luxury of not knowing what I know -- that Santiago's death, while tragic, probably saved lives; and my existence, while grotesque and incomprehensible to you, saves lives.

You don't want the truth because deep down in places you don't talk about at parties, you want me on that wall -- you need me on that wall.
We use words like "honor," "code," "loyalty." We use these words as the backbone of a life spent defending something. You use them as a punch line.


I have neither the time nor the inclination to explain myself to a man who rises and sleeps under the blanket of the very freedom that I provide and then questions the manner in which I provide it.
I would rather that you just said "thank you" and went on your way. Otherwise, I suggest you pick up a weapon and stand the post. Either way, I don't give a DAMN what you think you're entitled to!

Protoypical Aaron Sorkin script:

Characters 1-3: quick exchanges, fast talking.
Authority figure: launches into long monologue dropping a TRUTHBOMB on everyone! No one interrupts their majestic speech. He doesn't just tell off the people in the room, but the entire world
Aaron Sorkin: sits amazed at what a genius he is, does another line of coke


Though to be fair to Mr. Sorkin, I believe he has cleaned himself up
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: He called a code red?


GregInIndy: That commander killed that guy.

I don't know how. But I'm certain he did.


All ties together. He was the last person to see the guy alive.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Has anyone checked the flight logs?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Pardon me?
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report