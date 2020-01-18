 Skip to content
(Seattle Times)   Millennials discover Friday nights without booze and act like they invented it. Obviously haven't heard of the 1920s   (seattletimes.com) divider line
30
•       •       •

hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, it's not hard to go to a bar and order a virgin cocktail. You don't need a "movement" or organization to just not drink. Or hang out with folks who don't drink.

"Sober curious" sounds waaaaaay too much like marketing, and I thought y'all Millennials were too smart for th...oh, wait, that's my Gen X tochis that are the cynical bastiches...sorry. Go ahead and give being sober a whirl, you know, because apparently you need friends to make life decisions with you, or they're just wasted...

/Not sober
//Not planning on it any time soon
///Especially with the current social climate
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Friends don't let friends stay sober.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
When did bars stop selling ginger ale or club soda?  Is this a new law or something?  I'm so glad I've aged out of marketing demographics.
 
Relatively Obscure [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"My vision is you walk into a bar and you say, 'I want a cocktail,' [and they'll ask] 'with alcohol or without?,'"

Does anyone actually walk into a bar and order "a cocktail"? I mean, at least I usually have something specific in mind.
 
IlGreven
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oh, look, the Boomer/X-er dominated media is once again blaming everything wrong on the younger generation.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yay! I can pretend to be a hipster.

/beard-ready
 
BumpInTheNight
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I remember discovering my belly button as a toddler, doesn't mean I was the first one or that it was anything particularly special.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"My vision is you walk into a bar and you say, 'I want a cocktail,' [and they'll ask] 'with alcohol or without?,'"

And in what universe would the answer to that question tell the bartender what to make?

I can't eyeroll hard enough at TFA.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Relatively Obscure: "My vision is you walk into a bar and you say, 'I want a cocktail,' [and they'll ask] 'with alcohol or without?,'"

Does anyone actually walk into a bar and order "a cocktail"? I mean, at least I usually have something specific in mind.


My understanding is that I'd order a pina colada and be asked "alcoholic or non-alcoholic?".
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
seattle, the town gen-x made cool and they still think they are.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Life tip:  you are fundamentally no different than people a thousand years in the past and a thousand years in the future.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Relatively Obscure: "My vision is you walk into a bar and you say, 'I want a cocktail,' [and they'll ask] 'with alcohol or without?,'"

Does anyone actually walk into a bar and order "a cocktail"? I mean, at least I usually have something specific in mind.


Would you like your
Margarita,
Pina colada,
Etc
With alcohol?

Can't fill in info?
Can't deduce from context?
You even alive?
Damn.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Relatively Obscure: "My vision is you walk into a bar and you say, 'I want a cocktail,' [and they'll ask] 'with alcohol or without?,'"

Does anyone actually walk into a bar and order "a cocktail"? I mean, at least I usually have something specific in mind.


I thought I got it when it sounded like they wanted to hang out with other people who aren't drinking. Drunk people can be annoying.

This is just going to a bar and not drinking booze. You can already do that. My wife got some pretty tasty drinks when she was pregnant.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sorry, "mocktails" are an abomination

Just order a club soda w/a dash of lime

It's ok to not drink , it's not ok to drink mocktails
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"I'd like a non-alcoholic rum and coke, please."
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: When did bars stop selling ginger ale or club soda?  Is this a new law or something?  I'm so glad I've aged out of marketing demographics.


The amount of times I've asked for a scotch and soda and ended up with scotch in some Coca-Cola, you'd think they've never heard of club soda.
 
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: When did bars stop selling ginger ale or club soda?  Is this a new law or something?  I'm so glad I've aged out of marketing demographics.


Do they even *sell* it?  Any time I go out to see a band, the bar just gives me my cranberry and soda for free.  I tip out really well, but no place has charged me for drinking what's basically their mixers.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Relatively Obscure: "My vision is you walk into a bar and you say, 'I want a cocktail,' [and they'll ask] 'with alcohol or without?,'"

Does anyone actually walk into a bar and order "a cocktail"? I mean, at least I usually have something specific in mind.

My understanding is that I'd order a pina colada and be asked "alcoholic or non-alcoholic?".


Or you could do what people have done for generations and ask for a virgin Pina colada and not add an unnecessary step in the ordering process.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Duh. Everyone knows it's better to drink alone. That way there's more for you.

/ Also no one will complain about the urine smell.
 
Prevailing Wind [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This seems like it would deprive me of the opportunity to repeatedly and loudly ask for "A VIRGIN ....".
 
Evildog [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The tone of this article chaps my hide. Drink or don't, why does it have to be some kind of movement or statement?
 
rikkards
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

theknuckler_33: "My vision is you walk into a bar and you say, 'I want a cocktail,' [and they'll ask] 'with alcohol or without?,'"

And in what universe would the answer to that question tell the bartender what to make?

I can't eyeroll hard enough at TFA.


I have gone in and said give me your girliest cocktail just to fark with the bartender. In most cases they thanked me since it mixes it up to just slinging beer or the usual.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

IlGreven: Oh, look, the Boomer/X-er dominated media is once again blaming everything wrong on the younger generation.


In this case, they're correct to do so.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I quit drinking 10 years ago due to liver disease. I was only 34 at the time.  I struggle more in an airport wanting a drink than in a bar. I can sit at a bar and watch UFC or a ballgame and drink Arnold Palmers all day.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Did you just assume the alcohol content of my cocktail??!??!?"
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Speaking of which, yesterday was the 100th anniversary of the start of Prohibition.  January 17th, 1920, a day which will live in *INFAMY*.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: You know, it's not hard to go to a bar and order a virgin cocktail. You don't need a "movement" or organization to just not drink. Or hang out with folks who don't drink.

"Sober curious" sounds waaaaaay too much like marketing, and I thought y'all Millennials were too smart for th...oh, wait, that's my Gen X tochis that are the cynical bastiches...sorry. Go ahead and give being sober a whirl, you know, because apparently you need friends to make life decisions with you, or they're just wasted...

/Not sober
//Not planning on it any time soon
///Especially with the current social climate


I'm usually the DD and have alcoholics in my family, so I tend not to drink anyway.

Never really understood the fascination of getting shiatfaced. Always seemed to be the "liquid courage" excuse, only they end up making really stupid and shiatty decisions.

A buzz is enjoyable. Drunken folks are really not.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Evildog: The tone of this article chaps my hide. Drink or don't, why does it have to be some kind of movement or statement?


Exactly. Do or don't. I don't care who drinks. I'd just say don't drive and give your liver a break once in a while.
I don't need a movement or millenials to take credit for sobriety.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I mean... millenials are all over 30, that's about the time when your social circle tends to not bring booze to social events by default, right?  Everyone's got kids, or lives far enough away to need to drive, or has firmly-established jobs with different schedules, etc.

Good job to Portland on finding a way to make us hate something perfectly normal by being absurdly farking pretentious about another thing literally everyone already did without thinking about it, though.  Again.

// What the fark is wrong with that city?
 
gyorg
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If all anyone talks about is how they drink, socially that makes it a lot harder not to drink.  Also, yes, while _technically_ you can always find something non-alcoholic at the bar.  Generally water.  That doesn't mean you can get something good or that there'll be any kinda variety.  I took a year off drinking and mainly ordered tonic and bitters and even that was hard on some bars.

Honestly, I like people speaking up about socializing without drinking.  People talking about it makes it more socially acceptable.  People talking about it helps set up spaces where it's easier to do.  Sit down and try and decide on something to do on a friday night that doesn't involve alcohol.  All the easy things are out.  Watch a movie at home? Go to a bar?  You have to start getting creative.  And if you don't know what all exists  in your city (or your in a smaller town without much) you may not find anything.  That's why sending a loud, clear signal that non-alcoholic social events are available is so important.
 
Report