(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Well that test of faith failed   (local21news.com) divider line
41
    More: Dumbass, woman drove, Police, Burt Bacharach, Every Breath You Take, oncoming car  
•       •       •

1534 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jan 2020 at 9:05 AM



41 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
She should have gotten a Darwin Award for that.  But some criminal charges are appropriate since she lived.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Alphax: She should have gotten a Darwin Award for that.  But some criminal charges are appropriate since she lived.


If it was answer car with seatbelts and non-Takata airbags, she can put her faith in the God-given talents of the engineers. And next time she decides to test it in a motor vehicle, let me recommend some very fine engineered bridge abutments.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Man...tough God...
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Unobtanium: Alphax: She should have gotten a Darwin Award for that.  But some criminal charges are appropriate since she lived.

If it was answer car with seatbelts and non-Takata airbags, she can put her faith in the God-given talents of the engineers. And next time she decides to test it in a motor vehicle, let me recommend some very fine engineered bridge abutments.


"answer car" was supposed to be "a newer car"
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Someone's needs to get with their shrink to get their meds adjusted.
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Example #132457392347 of why religion is a mental illness.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably trying to meet Jesus
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They say every journey starts with a single step...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Probably trying to meet Jesus
[pics.me.me image 500x491]


But Moses rode a motorcycle
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like her test of faith succeeded; she wasn't injured.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: They say every journey starts with a single step...

[Fark user image image 850x361]


Should have kneeled.

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Typical Drummer
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...test her faith, then exhibited no concern about the people who were injured in the crash.

A religious fundy unconcern for others...color me shocked
 
Thosw [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dennysgod: ...test her faith, then exhibited no concern about the people who were injured in the crash.

A religious fundy unconcern for others...color me shocked


"My god will protect me. Good luck, everybody else!"
 
B0redd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus loves me but he can't stand you.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do not put the Lord your God to the test.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
wingedkat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: [i.kym-cdn.com image 450x338]


.... that is remarkably creepy.
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God is an idiot.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think a mental health evaluation would also be appropriate.  And lose her license.  Someone who is willing to endanger others and is unconcerned with the harm done to them by her "test of faith" shouldn't be driving.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Maybe we can get them to adopt a Salem witch trial type test of faith like Ordeal by Water.

If you can be dunked in water for five minutes and do not survive, you are considered divine and God has chosen to raise you to sit next to him in the kingdom of heaven.

If you survive then God is testing your faith, you should repent, confess your sins and try again.

/Might thin out the stupid a bit.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Thirty-one-year-old Nadejda Reilly of Drums

Clearly a mistranslation.

And on percussion, Nadejda Reilly!

Maybe Nadejda was just testing her faith in the airbags in her car.  I know I have doubts that mine will actually work if I ever need them.
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I realize i keep posting the same things again and again, but goddamit they keep making them relevant.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kegovitch [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Like most "christians" these days, they understand very little about the bible.

Luke 4:12
But Jesus declared, "It also says, 'Do not put the Lord your God to the test.'"
 
somakid
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sounds like god was sick of her yammering...
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Kegovitch: Like most "christians" these days, they understand very little about the bible.

Luke 4:12
But Jesus declared, "It also says, 'Do not put the Lord your God to the test.'"


...although, to be fair, that particular idea should set off alarm bells for anyone who is familiar with the Bible.

"Yes, believe in God really hard but never actually do anything that could disprove your faith, because reasons."

/ Contra a popular belief around here, there are some bad ideas in the gospels
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: [i.kym-cdn.com image 450x338]


Came here just for this.
 
Porous Horace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Now that's what I'd call an auto-da-fé.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Probably trying to meet Jesus
[pics.me.me image 500x491]



That's comedy gold!

brownpapertickets.comView Full Size
 
Mouser
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Kegovitch: Like most "christians" these days, they understand very little about the bible.

Luke 4:12
But Jesus declared, "It also says, 'Do not put the Lord your God to the test.'"

...although, to be fair, that particular idea should set off alarm bells for anyone who is familiar with the Bible.

"Yes, believe in God really hard but never actually do anything that could disprove your faith, because reasons."

/ Contra a popular belief around here, there are some bad ideas in the gospels


Well, it's a question of who's the boss here.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"In the beginning the Universe was created.
This had made many people very angry and has been widely regarded as a bad move."

-Douglas Adams
 
Marine1
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Crewmannumber6: I realize i keep posting the same things again and again, but goddamit they keep making them relevant.

[Fark user image image 300x168]


See also: money, patriotism, lust, etc
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Maybe she just watched that Spiderverse movie and couldn't find a tall building?

Spider-Man: Into The Spider Verse - 'Leap of Faith' Movie Clip [HD]
Youtube yoS74R-qKIY
.
 
OneFretAway [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: HighlanderRPI: They say every journey starts with a single step...

[Fark user image image 850x361]

Should have kneeled.

[vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 715x814]


She chose ... poorly.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Paul Newman - Cool Hand Luke - Plastic Jesus
Youtube GHf7TD4qwjk
 
Begoggle
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
All time world statistic for successful tests of faith:
zero
 
khatores
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Kegovitch: Like most "christians" these days, they understand very little about the bible.

Luke 4:12
But Jesus declared, "It also says, 'Do not put the Lord your God to the test.'"

...although, to be fair, that particular idea should set off alarm bells for anyone who is familiar with the Bible.

"Yes, believe in God really hard but never actually do anything that could disprove your faith, because reasons."

/ Contra a popular belief around here, there are some bad ideas in the gospels


Interpretation with regard to the Bible is always really open, but my reading on that would be "Don't do stupid stuff and put God's name on it, okay?"

Seems that many people didn't really take it seriously though.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
In cases like this, I'd like to see her voting rights pulled as part of the sentence. These people are too stupid to have representation, or to have a say in my representation.
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: They say every journey starts with a single step...

[Fark user image image 850x361]


TAKE BACK 1 KADAM!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Religion seriously needs to be recognized as a mental illness.
 
ansius
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
God was speaking through.

God really hated the people in the other car.
 
