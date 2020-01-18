 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KING 5 News)   After enduring days of heavy snow that shut down roads and other infrastructure, residents in rural parts of western WA greet DOT plow drivers by throwing shovels at them and climbing on top of their trucks to yell at them   (king5.com) divider line
11
    More: Asinine, Snow removal, Snow, SPOKANE COUNTY, Plow drivers, Road, secondary roads, Snowplow, angry resident last year  
•       •       •

162 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jan 2020 at 7:16 AM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Lived in Missouri for the last decade+. Just moved to SEA area in late 2018.

Does WA have as much winter weather hardware/capability as the Midwest? NO.
Is it ok to throw things at plow drivers and threaten them? ALSO NO

*Seriously, WSDOT crews have been working constant shifts, 24hr/day to try and clear roads. And the utility company can't get the lines back up until WSDOT can clear the roads and move the downed trees. They're working hard with the hardware they have.

Of course, the same asshats throwing things at the trucks will be the first to vote NO for a proposed fee or tax to pay for more plows.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They all voted for trump so surely they must be angry at the plows because those socialists shouldn't be plowing roads, bootstrappy individuals should own their own personal plows.
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When I lived in rural PA, I was snowed in for 4 1/2 days.  I gave the people plowing loves of home-baked cake!
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Xai: They all voted for trump so surely they must be angry at the plows because those socialists shouldn't be plowing roads, bootstrappy individuals should own their own personal plows.


Drink!
 
neongoats
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Rurals are the worst.
 
Creoena
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm trying to find a legitimate reason for being upset at plow drivers clearing roads, and I'm struggling to find one.  The article didn't really say why these people were upset.  Is it because they leave snow in front of people's driveways?  I've lived in New England for 35 years and would gladly trade a little extra shoveling for clear roads.  People are idiots.
 
Madison_Smiled
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Bunch of savages in this town.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Please don't live in an area with fewer resources and where it is more expensive to utilize said resources then be angry when this happens.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The article didn't really make it clear whether people were enraged because the plows were there, or because the plows aren't clearing side roads, or because they're pushing up berms across driveways, or whether they're just assholes with the emotional intelligence of a two year old.  Or all of the above.  Someone who would threaten a plow driver can't be too bright.
 
ex-nuke
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'll be the first Southerner to ask, what the fark is a "snow gate"?
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ex-nuke: I'll be the first Southerner to ask, what the fark is a "snow gate"?


It's basically a side ways plow designed to keep snow from block driveways. Living in Maine, I've seen them but didn't know they were called snow gates.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report