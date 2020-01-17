 Skip to content
(Palm Beach Post) Woman pays $53,000 to settle lawsuit filed by her HOA for feeding birds, like vultures, along with raccoons, bobcats, alligators
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Who was it? Morticia Addams?
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
My sister's family in Florida matches this perfectly.

Her mother-in-law brought in so many invasive species, that she's a living warning.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good intentions; Bad Idea.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We feed the birds around here. Nothing that'd attract meat or carrion eaters, though. Just fruit, seed and moistened bread (and some sugar water for the hummingbirds). This is getting waaaaayyyy over the line, and the gators are a real hazard. Gotta side with the HOA on this one *spit*.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I didn't click the link, but based on the headline pic I'm guessing she was just looking for company from fellow carnivores.

She's a cougar, right?
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Was she feeding them dead bodies?
 
Natsumi
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: We feed the birds around here. Nothing that'd attract meat or carrion eaters, though. Just fruit, seed and moistened bread (and some sugar water for the hummingbirds). This is getting waaaaayyyy over the line, and the gators are a real hazard. Gotta side with the HOA on this one *spit*.


If our mother could feed gators she would. You know this.
 
Report