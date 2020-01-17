 Skip to content
(NPR)   Amtrak: You want a one-way ticket from Chicago to Bloomington, Indiana? That'll be $16. Oh, you're in a wheelchair? That'll be $25,000, please   (npr.org) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Guessing Amtrak's contracted Law firm wanted some more billable hours.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Ah america, where if you have the misfortune to get sick you have to pay money from that job you can no longer do.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Cruelty is the point
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But, I was told that people get those fancy wheelchairs because they are lazy.  And since those wheelchairs are expensive, the people using them are rich, right?  So, only the super rich, super lazy, and super fat are using Amtrak.

I'm surprised this showed up on NPR.  They probably stole it from Fox News.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Isn't this a clear-cut violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's not just in the U.S.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And as soon as the ADA stops laughing long enough to write out the fine....
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Amtrak can't borrow a boxcar from Reading Railroad? I mean it's the first one as you pass Go.
 
ByOwlLight
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The last bit is important, about taking two trains. That's where the reasonable accommodations bit gets hazy, because that could be considered the reasonable accommodation. If Amtrak didn't suggest that right out of the gate as an alternative option, however, they're being farking stupid and should get slapped.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You'd think they'd have a better design to quickly convert space to accommodate wheelchairs. I guess fold away seat tech is solely reserved for mini-vans.
 
omnimancer28
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Isn't this a clear-cut violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act?


Somaticasual: And as soon as the ADA stops laughing long enough to write out the fine....


Why would there be a fine?  There are probably a mandated amount of wheelchair spots per seat required of Amtrack.  It is not a reasonable accommodation to ask them to retrofit a train for a single group of riders beyond that.  It would be like asking a movie theater to rip out a row of seats so a large group of people in wheelchairs can all attend the same movie.
 
Mouren
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Isn't this a clear-cut violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act?


With this sepreme court I wouldn't be surprised if they gutted it fully on the first challenge.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

omnimancer28: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Isn't this a clear-cut violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act?

Somaticasual: And as soon as the ADA stops laughing long enough to write out the fine....

Why would there be a fine?  There are probably a mandated amount of wheelchair spots per seat required of Amtrack.  It is not a reasonable accommodation to ask them to retrofit a train for a single group of riders beyond that.  It would be like asking a movie theater to rip out a row of seats so a large group of people in wheelchairs can all attend the same movie.


Maybe. But once you're asking for $25,000, I'd argue that's beyond the measure of anything considered a reasonable accommodation. That's basically just setting a ticket price prohibitively high for the sole purpose of preventing the person from being able to buy it. Then Amtrak gets to sit back and claim with a straight face to the ADA that they "tried"...
 
Mock26
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Do the retreat in Chicago.
 
orbister
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Isn't this a clear-cut violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act?


Do you have the concept of "reasonable adjustment" there? Over here (UK) businesses, employers and so on have to make "reasonable adjustment" for disabilities, which almost certainly wouldn't involve removing seats from a train, though it does mean that all trains carry ramps and assistance is available everywhere with getting on and off.
 
omnimancer28
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: omnimancer28: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Isn't this a clear-cut violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act?

Somaticasual: And as soon as the ADA stops laughing long enough to write out the fine....

Why would there be a fine?  There are probably a mandated amount of wheelchair spots per seat required of Amtrack.  It is not a reasonable accommodation to ask them to retrofit a train for a single group of riders beyond that.  It would be like asking a movie theater to rip out a row of seats so a large group of people in wheelchairs can all attend the same movie.

Maybe. But once you're asking for $25,000, I'd argue that's beyond the measure of anything considered a reasonable accommodation. That's basically just setting a ticket price prohibitively high for the sole purpose of preventing the person from being able to buy it. Then Amtrak gets to sit back and claim with a straight face to the ADA that they "tried"...


It probably is very close to the exact price of taking the train out of commission, retrofitting, then repeating.  If they tried to charge much more than cost it would look really bad if a lawsuit DID happen.

This is probably not a situation where they can just pull out the seats and call them wheelchair accessible.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I haven't been with Amtrak since 1994 or so. Is it still a long train on a short wreck?
 
Mock26
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: omnimancer28: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Isn't this a clear-cut violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act?

Somaticasual: And as soon as the ADA stops laughing long enough to write out the fine....

Why would there be a fine?  There are probably a mandated amount of wheelchair spots per seat required of Amtrack.  It is not a reasonable accommodation to ask them to retrofit a train for a single group of riders beyond that.  It would be like asking a movie theater to rip out a row of seats so a large group of people in wheelchairs can all attend the same movie.

Maybe. But once you're asking for $25,000, I'd argue that's beyond the measure of anything considered a reasonable accommodation. That's basically just setting a ticket price prohibitively high for the sole purpose of preventing the person from being able to buy it. Then Amtrak gets to sit back and claim with a straight face to the ADA that they "tried"...


Amtrak's rail cars are already ADA compliant, providing the required minimum number of spots for wheelchairs. They are under no obligation to remove seats to accommodate extra wheel chairs in each car. And asking Amtrak to remove those seats is not a reasonable request. If they offer to do so they can set any price they want, even one that is designed to prohibitively too high for anyone to accept it. Besides, there are 4 trains a day from Chicago to Bloomington-Normal.
 
Inaditch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ByOwlLight: The last bit is important, about taking two trains. That's where the reasonable accommodations bit gets hazy, because that could be considered the reasonable accommodation. If Amtrak didn't suggest that right out of the gate as an alternative option, however, they're being farking stupid and should get slapped.


Agreed. That last bit really flipped the whole thing for me. "We can't accommodate you unless you pay us $25,000," is ludicrous and probably criminal. "We can accommodate you, but not all at once," seems very reasonable.
 
omnimancer28
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Inaditch: ByOwlLight: The last bit is important, about taking two trains. That's where the reasonable accommodations bit gets hazy, because that could be considered the reasonable accommodation. If Amtrak didn't suggest that right out of the gate as an alternative option, however, they're being farking stupid and should get slapped.

Agreed. That last bit really flipped the whole thing for me. "We can't accommodate you unless you pay us $25,000," is ludicrous and probably criminal. "We can accommodate you, but not all at once," seems very reasonable.


We can accommodate you but not all at once IS what they are already doing.  The group is asking to be all seated on the same train.
 
Report