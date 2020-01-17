 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KOIN Portland)   Portland Bike Theft Task Force has bike stolen   (koin.com) divider line
10
    More: Ironic  
•       •       •

192 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jan 2020 at 1:38 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Nooooooo!!
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is this ironic or what?
 
phygz [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Sgygus: Is this ironic or what?


img.discogs.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the bike suddenly sprout a handlebar mustache and biatchin' goatee during this madcap hipster caper?
 
ComaToast
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They encouraged it by making a cool looking bike. And I could pull people over too?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He defeated a pair of handcuffs to get it, so how are they going to hold him if they find him?
 
rev.love_revolver
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Taken from the sidewalk in front of the same courthouse I spent the previous three days inside of, as a juror seated on a criminal case. Sure glad all that security I had to go through each morning and when returning from lunch is so thorough and effective. I rode the Max and had to take the time off of work of course, so thankfully I didn't have to worry about having my *state provided primary mode of transport* stolen while I was on the job.
 
Kevin72 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Reminds me of Reno 911. I loved that show. Especially arresting the mime-----"you have the right to remain silent".
 
Insain2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Handcuffs are for "Hands"........right?

Bike locks are for "Guns"......right??

Something is wrong here.,......right?Fark user image

I used this when I lived in De-toilet.....never had another car stolen after I started using the "Right" lock for the item I don't want took........right!!!
 
phishrace
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Did anyone check the Mayor's office?

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report