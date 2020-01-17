 Skip to content
(Bloomberg)   Everything you need to know about million dollar Rolexes, except that you can't afford one   (bloomberg.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The story and previous owner is the only reason a Rolex is going for over a million. People do pay over a million just for the watch if it is a great watch but Rolex is not in  that group. Rolex is for lottery winners and people that can't afford the really great watches.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Every time you look at it it tells you exactly how rich you are"
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Most expensive watches in the world.

A million dollars wouldn't be enough for a down payment on the down payment for the cheapest watch on this list ($4.6 million).
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Everything you need to know about million dollar Rolexes, except that you can't afford one.

That can't be right; page wasn't blank.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
These are cool, historic Rolex watches. I love mechanical watches.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My great aunt bought one in Hong Kong and spent the rest of her life insisting that it was genuine.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'll admit to having an $800 watch. Well, an iPhone, but it tells great time and tells everyone all they need to know about me.
 
almejita
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
None of those are as cool as my digital Casio.
Oh wait, that's a calculator.
My point stands.
 
Farxist Marxist [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I bought a Rolex Submariner at the Dubai airport in 1993, the day my son was born. This one:

Fark user imageView Full Size


A couple of years later, after a day at the swimming pool, I noticed that the innards were all fogged up. Yes, a Rolex Submariner couldn't withstand a three-foot depth. It was no longer under warranty and cost $2000 to fix it. I sold it shortly after, received about 70% of my costs including repair, and considered myself lucky.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I collect watches, but I avoid Rolex mostly because of other Rolex owners.  Any watches they haven't tarnished by association, they've driven up the price to an absurd level.  People actually have to wait on lists for more desirable models for a year or more, and if they ever get the watch they can sell it the next day for 30% more.  Rolex is a bizarre market even by watch collecting standards.
 
almejita
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

At least you didn't have to keep that uncomfortable hunk of metal up your ass whilst in Vietnam.

[Fark user image 190x266]

A couple of years later, after a day at the swimming pool, I noticed that the innards were all fogged up. Yes, a Rolex Submariner couldn't withstand a three-foot depth. It was no longer under warranty and cost $2000 to fix it. I sold it shortly after, received about 70% of my costs including repair, and considered myself lucky.


At least you didn't have to keep that uncomfortable hunk of metal up your ass whilst in Vietnam.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Even if I could afford one, I'd rather spend that money on single-malts.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If I had the money for a Rolex I'd just buy a Patek.
 
Farxist Marxist [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Vietnam has swimming pools?

[Fark user image 190x266]

A couple of years later, after a day at the swimming pool, I noticed that the innards were all fogged up. Yes, a Rolex Submariner couldn't withstand a three-foot depth. It was no longer under warranty and cost $2000 to fix it. I sold it shortly after, received about 70% of my costs including repair, and considered myself lucky.

At least you didn't have to keep that uncomfortable hunk of metal up your ass whilst in Vietnam.


Vietnam has swimming pools?
 
Bootysama
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Most expensive watches in the world.

A million dollars wouldn't be enough for a down payment on the down payment for the cheapest watch on this list ($4.6 million).


Other than 2-3 of them, those are the ugliest watches I have ever seen in my life.
 
Kevin72 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
1990s Thailand it was so easy to buy a counterfeit Rolex that looked and acted just like the real thing with the sweeping seconds hand. And sometimes I wore it. But what for except for how others might or might not react? My typical digital watch tells me straight out that it is 10:45, rather than "big hand at the 9, little hand almost at 11". Plus my digital has a stopwatch to time out 20 minutes for meditation, and a beep beep that I can program to go off when 20 minutes are completed.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Even if I could afford one, I'd rather just dump the money in the ocean.


Even if I could afford one, I'd rather just dump the money in the ocean.
 
Sin'sHero
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

That's how they get to Cambodia.

[Fark user image 190x266]

A couple of years later, after a day at the swimming pool, I noticed that the innards were all fogged up. Yes, a Rolex Submariner couldn't withstand a three-foot depth. It was no longer under warranty and cost $2000 to fix it. I sold it shortly after, received about 70% of my costs including repair, and considered myself lucky.

At least you didn't have to keep that uncomfortable hunk of metal up your ass whilst in Vietnam.

Vietnam has swimming pools?


That's how they get to Cambodia.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Farxist Marxist: I bought a Rolex Submariner at the Dubai airport in 1993, the day my son was born. This one:

[Fark user image 190x266]

A couple of years later, after a day at the swimming pool, I noticed that the innards were all fogged up. Yes, a Rolex Submariner couldn't withstand a three-foot depth. It was no longer under warranty and cost $2000 to fix it. I sold it shortly after, received about 70% of my costs including repair, and considered myself lucky.


Ouch, that really sucks.  FWIW, all water resistant watches, no matter the make, depend on rubber seals to keep the water out.  The Oyster case by Rolex also uses a screw-down crown to aid in water resistance, but it too has seals inside the crown.  They break down over time.  Also, if you forget to keep the crown tight, water can get in.  Any watch dealer worth a salt has a pressure tester in their store, and many will test your watch for you for free.  The seals have to be replaced periodically no matter what, but how long they last depends on a lot of environmental factors that are unique to their owner.  Anyone who has a water resistant watch that is year or two old should get it tested before any sort of full immersion.
 
PopcornJunky [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Not even in the same league.

Rolex is the Restoration Hardware Outlet of watches compared to Patek.


Not even in the same league.

Rolex is the Restoration Hardware Outlet of watches compared to Patek.
 
Kevin72 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

What a view from my Airbnb in Saigon might look like. 

Fark user imageView Full Size

[Fark user image 190x266]

A couple of years later, after a day at the swimming pool, I noticed that the innards were all fogged up. Yes, a Rolex Submariner couldn't withstand a three-foot depth. It was no longer under warranty and cost $2000 to fix it. I sold it shortly after, received about 70% of my costs including repair, and considered myself lucky.

At least you didn't have to keep that uncomfortable hunk of metal up your ass whilst in Vietnam.

Vietnam has swimming pools?



What a view from my Airbnb in Saigon might look like. 


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
almejita
‘’ 1 minute ago  

For holiday I assume.

[Fark user image 190x266]

A couple of years later, after a day at the swimming pool, I noticed that the innards were all fogged up. Yes, a Rolex Submariner couldn't withstand a three-foot depth. It was no longer under warranty and cost $2000 to fix it. I sold it shortly after, received about 70% of my costs including repair, and considered myself lucky.

At least you didn't have to keep that uncomfortable hunk of metal up your ass whilst in Vietnam.

Vietnam has swimming pools?

That's how they get to Cambodia.


For holiday I assume.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The fashion and luxury industries should be abolished and something useful to humanity made to replace them
 
