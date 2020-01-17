 Skip to content
(Science Alert)   Whooping cough is getting whoopier   (sciencealert.com) divider line
7
132 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jan 2020 at 1:05 AM



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
and Leon is getting larger.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: and Leon is getting larger.


And the Captain is getting Trippier.
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
d3jj1xescvzl2o.cloudfront.netView Full Size

Whoop Whoop!
 
Oak
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong - Makin' Whoopee
Youtube 9gJ_-NhbphY
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Tag Team - Whoomp! (There It Is)
Youtube ffCEr327W44
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If only there were a way to prevent this, like maybe a simple injection for children...
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

