(CNN)   Ok, lets look at this thing from a standpoint of status...what do we have on the aircraft that's *good*?   (cnn.com) divider line
rotatingpies
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll get back to you, Gene.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very small rocks?
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The paint job?
 
BlueBox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it's more what we don't have on the aircraft that is good.  Passengers.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They still LOOK like airplanes...
 
Shazam999
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It installs Windows Updates in record time?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: Very small rocks?


The trick is to bang them together.
 
jimpoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About enough to run this coffee pot for nine hours.
 
Professor Science
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The radio, it's okay.
 
BuckTurgidson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what happens when people award themselves titles like "Software Engineer" and other people don't dope-smack them.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The golden parachute works just fine.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
The best part is in 4 years Boeing will turn them into tankers and the Feds will buy them for $500M each
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: The golden parachute works just fine.


You get a funny for that!
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The computer will now eject from the plane before impact and can be easily reinstalled into another plane so it may kill more humans
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Boeing cut many corners in order to save money. Now they are going to have to spend more money that they would have saved if they did it right the first time. Really bad business practices.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I was going to say the tray tables, but it turns out they've decapitated three people so far.
 
wonkable
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

cman: Boeing cut many corners in order to save money. Now they are going to have to spend more money that they would have saved if they did it right the first time. Really bad business practices.


And yet, they will do it again. And so will many other huge corporations.

It was great while it lasted, now where's my bail out.  Don't want people to lose their jobs right?
 
crinz83
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
the pretzel packs are good. nothing gets me thru 5 hours of sitting like 7 small pretzels.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sticking a 60-year-old model number on an all-new plane to avoid regulations and pilot training was a good idea at the time.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Don't fly on any new aircraft until it has had no media-reported issues for a full year. My latest flight was on a 788. Until batteries hadn't had an issue for a year, I avoided BOS-NRT
 
meathome
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

wonkable: cman: Boeing cut many corners in order to save money. Now they are going to have to spend more money that they would have saved if they did it right the first time. Really bad business practices.

And yet, they will do it again. And so will many other huge corporations.

It was great while it lasted, now where's my bail out.  Don't want people to lose their jobs right?


And until the senior level (C-level) go to prison on a regular basis, this stuff will just continue to happen on a regular basis.

But we all know that will never happen...
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sean M
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The rules of physics, particularly gravity, haven't changed...as I hope we won't find out again with passengers on-board.

/As an aside, if the pilots are going to require sim training, why is MCAS still on-board?  The whole point of  MCAS was to make this aircraft feel like the 65-year-old slug original 737 to eliminate sim training requirements.   There's no reason to leave that piece of garbage installed.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Sean M: The rules of physics, particularly gravity, haven't changed...as I hope we won't find out again with passengers on-board.

/As an aside, if the pilots are going to require sim training, why is MCAS still on-board?  The whole point of  MCAS was to make this aircraft feel like the 65-year-old slug original 737 to eliminate sim training requirements.   There's no reason to leave that piece of garbage installed.


I'm going to go with it cover up some other engineering errors they haven't mentioned.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
powhound
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Gonna stuff a round peg in that square hole and we will be all good.
 
