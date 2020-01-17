 Skip to content
(Twitter)   There are important things in life. Getting the right price on a toothbrush from Target is not one of those things   (twitter.com)
34
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The laws the law. Woot
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Because that's not assholish behavior in any way.  I bet he's very popular at parties.

"You specified you were making 7-layer dip!  I count only 6 layers!  Olives do not count as a layer - the Merriam-Webster dictionary online clearly states that a layer is "one thickness, course, or fold laid or lying over or under another".  Olives count only as a partial covering. What's your legal name? What's your legal address?? I WILL SUE YOU!"
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Because that's not assholish behavior in any way.  I bet he's very popular at parties.

"You specified you were making 7-layer dip!  I count only 6 layers!  Olives do not count as a layer - the Merriam-Webster dictionary online clearly states that a layer is "one thickness, course, or fold laid or lying over or under another".  Olives count only as a partial covering. What's your legal name? What's your legal address?? I WILL SUE YOU!"


Assuming people would want him at parties...
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So the best case scenario, he wins and owes Target $.01?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: So the best case scenario, he wins and owes Target $.01?


Depending on the state, $0.01 plus legal fees if the judge finds his case frivolous.
 
jayhawk88 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Show us the police paperwork, dude. This has scam written all over it.

Dude thought he could @ Target and get some middle manager to panic and give him a free SonicCare, but then his tweet goes viral. I predict this is going to go badly for him, fast.
 
jayhawk88 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Lol, even Ian Miles is dunking on this guy.

https://twitter.com/stillgray/status/​1​218298909178486790
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Didn't see the photo originally. The price tag is a display only tag, doesn't even mention the toothbrush. 

And the guy's a complete dickbag thinking he can get away with yanking a $90 electric toothbrush for $.01.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
LOL another dude started a gofundme to send Tori (the poor manager in the pic) on a vacation. Already has $1000.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

jayhawk88: Lol, even Ian Miles is dunking on this guy.

https://twitter.com/stillgray/status/1​218298909178486790


Really?  I can only see the "Leave her alone" post.

Meanwhile...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Guy also said he was desperate, he hasn;t been able to afford a trip to the dentist in 3 years.  However...


Fark user imageView Full Size



Christ what a f*cking asshole.

So, this is Massachusetts.  Here's the law:

If one files a frivolous claim in court, the court shall award to the defending party "an amount representing his reasonable costs, expenses and effort in defending against such claims".

If I'm Target, I'm sending my attorney to Boston, and telling them to be very thorough in prep work - and feel free to draw the case out as long as they like.  Mr. Leavitt will be paying the bill.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, putting a $0.01 price tag on a $80 electric toothbrush... I mean, I understand the frustration, but...

Leave it alone dude.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


LOL, wait 'til he finds out what genuine replacement heads cost on those brushes.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are important things in life


Getting a good deal on a toothbrush. Have the plaque driven before you, hear the lamentation of Target.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Man...I'd kill to have that much free time in my life...
 
almandot
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Tooth brush transparency is a critical issue to some people.
 
runwiz [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He claims to be an award winning multimedia journalist.  I'm sure Farkers can think of some of the awards he may have won.
 
jtown
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

runwiz: He claims to be an award winning multimedia journalist.  I'm sure Farkers can think of some of the awards he may have won.


Participant?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So what is the male counterpart to "I need to speak to your supervisor" Karen?

Fark user imageView Full Size
?
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's why I always bring a price gun with me when I go shopping.
 
Dryad
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Frowns on these shenanigans

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What's his Fark id?
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

cakeman: That's why I always bring a price gun with me when I go shopping.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: And the guy's a complete dickbag thinking he can get away with yanking a $90 electric toothbrush for $.01.


I have a dining table, four chairs, and bench from Target. Heavy-ass solid wood stuff from (I think) India.

The tagged prices were nutty, like a decimal error. I don't recall the specifics. Maybe the table was supposed to be $120 alone and it said $120 for the whole group.

Anyway, I loaded it all up on several carts and wheeled it up front. If they had said, "that will be several hundred dollars, please" I would have said "For Target furniture? Oops, never mind" and departed. Nope. They said, "$120 please, thanks bye."
 
whereisian
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grizmund [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sounds like a display tag that somehow ended up above regular toothbrushes. Or one of a few other things. I should really stop working there :I
 
sprgrss
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He can't afford the small change it costs to go to a dentist?
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
1 cent toothbrush, or go to the dentist and he'll give you one for free...

But here is the thing, I know 1 cent is just a principle, but the principle that the store is supposed to mark things correctly is a principle worth fighting for.  It's surprising how often things are mislabeled.  It's also surprising how apathetic store employees can be about fixing it.  I was at a Tractor Supply store once and they had this giant fan for blowing out whole buildings, probably 6 ft. diameter and they had it marked as $30.  My friend and I noticed it was mispriced.  Not needing a giant 6 ft. fan, not having enough room for a giant 6 ft. fan, and most importantly, on that particular day being kind of lazy and not bothering to think what we could do with a 6 ft. fan we decided to let the employees know that they had mispriced the fan.  

They didn't care.  Didn't bother to fix it.  Heck, I should have made them honor the price and sold it on ebay.  They'd obviously left a zero off the price.  (Actually, looking online, at $300 or so, it was actually still a pretty good deal.)

I can't find a good toothbrush.  I need soft bristles, which isn't to hard (no pun intended) and I really like the ones with the little rubber bristles on the side.  I want one with a tongue scraper on the back and it also needs to have a thin handle so it can fit in my toothbrush holder and not just stick up out of it.  I can find toothbrushes to meet any two of those requirements but not all four.  Maybe it's time to put my inventing hat on.  Maybe I can add a little stirrup to the handle end you can hook floss to to get farther back in your mouth and make enough money to finally finish my harmonica inventions.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Weird Al" Yankovic - First World Problems
Youtube bwvlbJ0h35A
 
TheGreenMonkey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

sirrerun: [Fark user image 640x419]

LOL, wait 'til he finds out what genuine replacement heads cost on those brushes.


They're farking expensive, but I have to say I like my Oral B electric toothbrush it's helped me to brush my teeth more evenly and with less force.

The dude is still a douche though.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: But here is the thing, I know 1 cent is just a principle, but the principle that the store is supposed to mark things correctly is a principle worth fighting for.


Maybe.
But calling the police is stupid. Obviously it's a lawsuit issue.
So if he wants to fight for the principle, he should be going to a law office. If he can't afford lawyers, put up a gofundme and if other people believe in his cause, they can chip in and pay for it.
On the other hand, in a store like Target, it's probably not unreasonable that 1 thing in a store of 2 million things might be mispriced - a customer could even just purposely (or accidentally) modify the displayed price quite easily. You could just hang something back on the wrong hook or put it on the wrong shelf.
TLDR; he should go write a big check to a lawyer and leave the poor Target employees and cops alone.
 
nytmare
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There's no such law that says you have to sell products at a price determined by a typo or other printed mistake.
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This guy is, like, Nazi levels of punchable
 
