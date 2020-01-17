 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Old and Busted: Draping yourself in lead for an X-ray. New Hotness: Eh, you're good   (nytimes.com) divider line
18
18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
west.la.lawyer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Z-ray is better.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yeah, nurse, it's perfectly safe. That's why you leave the room while the machine is running.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What a lead head might look like:
Fark user imageView Full Size

/penis
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The apron was only ever to slightly help with backscatter. They're already firing the high intensity beam through you at the uncovered area anyway...
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

LoneVVolf: The apron was only ever to slightly help with backscatter. They're already firing the high intensity beam through you at the uncovered area anyway...


Yeah, but I rather the x-rays not go everywhere on my body, just the places that need checking.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: LoneVVolf: The apron was only ever to slightly help with backscatter. They're already firing the high intensity beam through you at the uncovered area anyway...

Yeah, but I rather the x-rays not go everywhere on my body, just the places that need checking.


I love this generation! Unprotected sex, rare pork, and unshielded X-rays? IT'S A FARKING PARTY UP IN THIS BIATCH!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Z-ray is better.

[Fark user image image 640x480]


i.stack.imgur.comView Full Size
 
phrawgh
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
jackmalice [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Yeah, nurse, it's perfectly safe. That's why you leave the room while the machine is running.


Well, if they stayed in the room for every x-ray they take, the cumulative exposure will add up.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"The lead lining to prevent radiation leakage bothered people, so we just removed it" is NOT a solution to the "problem".
 
Spermbot
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My dentist switched to low-intensity x-ray equipment displayed digitally more than a decade ago. That's when they dispensed with the lead apron.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Yeah, nurse, it's perfectly safe. That's why you leave the room while the machine is running.


one is safe - 200 per day for 10 years isn't.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Most X-rays are much lower exposure than they used to be because they no longer use film.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: I love this generation! Unprotected sex, rare pork, and unshielded X-rays? IT'S A FARKING PARTY UP IN THIS BIATCH!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"It's fine"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: LordOfThePings: Z-ray is better.

[Fark user image image 640x480]

[i.stack.imgur.com image 400x534]


Huh, didn't hurt that time.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: LoneVVolf: The apron was only ever to slightly help with backscatter. They're already firing the high intensity beam through you at the uncovered area anyway...

Yeah, but I rather the x-rays not go everywhere on my body, just the places that need checking.


They don't... that's not how light works.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

