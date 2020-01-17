 Skip to content
(USA Today)   "Broadway violinist performs for abused animals". Haven't they suffered enough?   (usatoday.com) divider line
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please. I mean it's not like they forced them to listen to country music.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They say you can hear the music before you are taken to the white room. No one has ever come back from the white room, pup. Cover your ears. Don't let the music catch you.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
At least it isn't Justin Beiber
 
dyhchong
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Psycho Violin Screech
Youtube vfthzU3V4zo
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
He concludes each session with a wink and whisper:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Could have forced the to watch Cats.
 
gojirast
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Please. I mean it's not like they forced them to listen to country music.


"Two first names, A fake twang, and Autotune"?
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You could just hear the
Arrrooooooooo's
 
Abox
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A violinist set up shop outside our local grocery store and he was annoying enough that they made him move away from the door and into the parking lot.  Which says something because they let a lot of very annoying solicitors hang by the door.  For that mercifully brief week all he did was compel me to get to my car faster than usual.
 
