 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KRON 4) Boobies Mrs Ho arrested for operating brothel. Day-Day unavailable for comment   (kron4.com) divider line
26
    More: Boobies  
•       •       •

1172 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jan 2020 at 6:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You Win!

/win
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something about this rubs me the wrong way.
 
nemisonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For non-Californians, "San Jose" is known for
both its convenient non-international airport in the center of Silicon Valley, but also for having the seediest downtown of any Silicon Valley city, including Casinos, Brothels, and Hotel Security Guards that will sell you weed.

/Also most original buildings are dumps
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nemisonic: For non-Californians, "San Jose" is known for
both its convenient non-international airport in the center of Silicon Valley, but also for having the seediest downtown of any Silicon Valley city, including Casinos, Brothels, and Hotel Security Guards that will sell you weed.

/Also most original buildings are dumps


The crotch of the bay.

apropos
 
Abacus9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So there was a happy ending, I guess.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So THIS is why it's called "Palm Haven"
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Declassify Issue: Something about this rubs me the wrong way.


Problem? Well, Johnny Gill has a plan for that!

Johnny Gill - Rub You the Right Way (the original video)
Youtube VUvtlmlBbDg
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So full of Nyugen.
 
The Perineum Falcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Went and found a picture of Mrs. Ho. I wouldn't say no.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And he boy is a doctor too, for shame.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ralphjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheLogicAvenger
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: Something about this rubs me the wrong way.


Yes, it didnt have a happy ending for many involved
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
oblig
Velvet Jones: I Wanna Be a Ho - SNL
Youtube HKTmLd5PTyc
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wiredroach
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RIP DAY-DAY
 
mattj1984
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Moderately interested in Thu Thi...
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
FTFA:

Police arrested Monica Dien Tien Ho, Richard Yoo, Kimberly Nguyen, and Thu Thi Nguyen after they searched two brothels - one on South King Road and the other on Silver Leaf Road.


Well.....Yoo Nguyen some, and Yoo lose some.
 
gojirast
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

nemisonic: Casinos, Brothels, and Hotel Security Guards that will sell you weed.


All the conveniences that put the Vay in Vaycay.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well at least the Ho was the good better looking 1 of the group, and  Thu Thi looks like Ted has been slapping her around a bit.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

nemisonic: For non-Californians, "San Jose" is known for
both its convenient non-international airport in the center of Silicon Valley


That's what you think. It's "lightly international."
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Dick Yoo.

Username checks out...
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well at least the Ho was the good better looking 1 of the group was the Ho, and  Thu Thi looks like Ted has been slapping her around a bit.

Damn & I havent started drinking yet.
 
morg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

nemisonic: and Hotel Security Guards that will sell you weed


That's weak sauce. Any decent Hotel Security should be able to get you whatever you want for drugs and company. Second choice: the valets. Third choice: hit the cab line waiting down the road from the hotel.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Legalize it!
 
DarkVader
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Farking piece of shiat pigs being steaming turds again.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Flashback Friday... I can't believe this came out 20 years ago. Still works
Ludacris Ho
Youtube oIVODIQKB44
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report