(Stars and Stripes)   Plus-sized ISIS commander arrested for terrorist acts, conspiracy and not finishing The Winds of Winter   (stripes.com) divider line
42
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i1.pinside.comView Full Size
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 372x460]


Seriously LOL'd in my cube
 
ItsMyNameYouCantHaveIt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those pants are waaaaay too flesh-toned for my comfort.
 
Poopspasm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ItsMyNameYouCantHaveIt: Those pants are waaaaay too flesh-toned for my comfort.


What pants?

*hork*
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this article was going to be about Donald J Trump.
 
dsmith42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come on submitter, GRRM is way fatter than that.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looking forward to his upcoming show on TLC.
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He has a twin?
 
JNowe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wish all jihadists looked like this. Them we could roll them in Cheeto dust and bomb the wet spot.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, whomever has been bringing him food, cut it way down..
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hot arabic dance sho booty
Youtube XCNFhNAoz-8


/ not isis
/ pnsw
/ happy friday yall
 
saturn badger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So everyone they don't like has to have a nickname, huh? Sounds about right for the middle school arrested development crowd.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they get his twin brother too?


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His escape tunnel is listed on the federal highway system.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 372x460]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm delighted to say that the Islamic State's very own Jabba the [Hutt] has been captured," he wrote, comparing the cleric to the slug-like gang lord of the Star Wars universe who lived on the desert planet Tatooine. "Good luck hanging him in Iraq."

They'd better have some high tensile industrial cable spare if they're gonna try that..
 
mshefler
‘’ 1 hour ago  

God-is-a-Taco: Looking forward to his upcoming show on TLC.


My 600lb jihad?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 372x460]


Fark user imageView Full Size

repeating the post cause repeating the story...
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mshefler: God-is-a-Taco: Looking forward to his upcoming show on TLC.

My 600lb jihad?


Perfect!
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Satampra Zeiros: "I'm delighted to say that the Islamic State's very own Jabba the [Hutt] has been captured," he wrote, comparing the cleric to the slug-like gang lord of the Star Wars universe who lived on the desert planet Tatooine. "Good luck hanging him in Iraq."

They'd better have some high tensile industrial cable spare if they're gonna try that..


Nah, you can use regular rope.

The head will just pop off the neck.
 
FeFiFoFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's funny because he's FAT!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FeFiFoFark: It's funny because he's FAT!


You sound jolly.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I thought the preferred term was "full-figured".
 
Saiga410
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I was expecting this to turn into a plus size model tread already.  Bring on the size 8s.
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well, doubt they had to chase him far.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He's so large that his ISIS flunkies kept wanting to fly airliners into him.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I guess gluttony isn't a sin under ISIS' whacko system of "morality".

Or, the more strident and vocal someone is about any sort of religious morality, the more likely it is that they're self-serving conmen who don't actually believe the shiat they preach.
 
rohar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Seems since the rocket attacks, the US are limited to soft targets.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

FeFiFoFark: It's funny because he's FAT!


No it's funny cause hes a terrorist piece of shiat, and is really fat.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
George RR Martin on Family Guy
Youtube ec4CMTJZR5s
 
englaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
what a plus size ISIS agent looks like:

Fark user image
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Satampra Zeiros: "I'm delighted to say that the Islamic State's very own Jabba the [Hutt] has been captured," he wrote, comparing the cleric to the slug-like gang lord of the Star Wars universe who lived on the desert planet Tatooine. "Good luck hanging him in Iraq."

They'd better have some high tensile industrial cable spare if they're gonna try that..

Nah, you can use regular rope.

The head will just pop off the neck.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Apparently you're supposed to use a chain.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He reminds me of that monstrous, nude vampire librarian named "Pearl" in the first Blade movie. Yuck.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fat boy: [i1.pinside.com image 320x240]


That must be his mini-Jabba.
 
shinjitsuism
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: I guess gluttony isn't a sin under ISIS' whacko system of "morality".

Or, the more strident and vocal someone is about any sort of religious morality, the more likely it is that they're self-serving conmen who don't actually believe the shiat they preach.


So... you're talking about the GOP right?
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

shinjitsuism: mongbiohazard: I guess gluttony isn't a sin under ISIS' whacko system of "morality".

Or, the more strident and vocal someone is about any sort of religious morality, the more likely it is that they're self-serving conmen who don't actually believe the shiat they preach.

So... you're talking about the GOP right?


By association, yeah. The GOP hitched their wagon to religious conmen, and bang on the religious cultural war shiat louder and louder by the year. They've made themselves fertile ground for those schmucks, so it's no surprise so many have planted themselves firmly there.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Btw. When you have to sit with your legs sprawled out, you're fat.
 
Cormee
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How many pluses are we talking about?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: I guess gluttony isn't a sin under ISIS' whacko system of "morality".

Or, the more strident and vocal someone is about any sort of religious morality, the more likely it is that they're self-serving conmen who don't actually believe the shiat they preach.


I call b.s. I think they just grabbed the typical American from their basement at their moms home.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I didn't think it was even possible to get that rotund on a conventional Middle Eastern diet.
Is he importing tubs of mayonnaise and Karo corn syrup from the west or something?
 
JNowe
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

waxbeans: mongbiohazard: I guess gluttony isn't a sin under ISIS' whacko system of "morality".

Or, the more strident and vocal someone is about any sort of religious morality, the more likely it is that they're self-serving conmen who don't actually believe the shiat they preach.

I call b.s. I think they just grabbed the typical American from their basement at their moms home.


Nah, Isis doesn't hate America as much as the typical American.
 
