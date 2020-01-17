 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   "Hey, do you know who donated that couch I just bought? Because I think they forgot something they hid in there"   (mlive.com) divider line
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
STFU Holy Spirit!
 
The Goddamn Batman [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He could finish paying his house off and fix his roof and still have some left over. He contacted a lawyer and learned he had the legal right to keep the cash.

But Kirby felt his faith called him to do the right thing and try to return the money to the family who donated the couch.

Oh for f*ck's sake.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
But Kirby felt his faith called him to do the right thing and try to return the money to the family who donated the couch.

"The Holy Spirit just came over me and said, 'No, that's really not yours,'" Kirby said.
That's your conscience, dude! That's all that is. Your inner monologue isn't God talking to you. It's just you -- your brain at work. That's it and it's time to get past this most dangerous of ideas that "god" is something real.
 
The Goddamn Batman [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure my holy spirit would have let me know god wanted me to have the money.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I would not have told anyone that i found it.
 
Monkey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I would have a serious problem with keeping that money.

I would have a serious problem with returning that money.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The dead guy won't miss it miss and hos family didn't know it existed
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
How poor is the family of the deceased couch donor?
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Respect. Did the right thing. Personally if I felt the need to do the right thing (yeah right) I would still have kept a finders fee!
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: But Kirby felt his faith called him to do the right thing and try to return the money to the family who donated the couch.

"The Holy Spirit just came over me and said, 'No, that's really not yours,'" Kirby said.
That's your conscience, dude! That's all that is. Your inner monologue isn't God talking to you. It's just you -- your brain at work. That's it and it's time to get past this most dangerous of ideas that "god" is something real.


Conscience...brainwashing...training..​.it's all the same.

He was conditioned not to take what he didn't earn.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A bag of money found on the street? Try to find the owner. A bunch of cash stuffed in MY couch cushion? Mine.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Moron.
God sent him $43k and he went against God's will and returned it.
Moron.
 
The Goddamn Batman [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm hoping there's a plot twist and there was really $143,000 and he gave back $43,000.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And now the IRS is going to want a cut of dear old Gramps's couch cash.

/still good of the dude to walk the walk
 
TwowheelinTim
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The Goddamn Batman: He could finish paying his house off and fix his roof and still have some left over. He contacted a lawyer and learned he had the legal right to keep the cash.

But Kirby felt his faith called him to do the right thing and try to return the money to the family who donated the couch.

Oh for f*ck's sake.


Funny, I had a similar reaction. Good thing he believes he has somebody watching him all the time though. I think he made it clear what his decision would have been without constant surveillance.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How the hell does the store know who donated the couch?
 
jso2897
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Goddamn Batman: I'm hoping there's a plot twist and there was really $143,000 and he gave back $43,000.


Why?
 
jso2897
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: How the hell does the store know who donated the couch?


Keep copies of the tax receipts they give out to people who donate stuff.
 
zinny
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: I would not have told anyone that i found it.


Spot on.  Keep your mouth shut.
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Monkey: I would have a serious problem with keeping that money.

I would have a serious problem with returning that money.


I would have put it all on red.

If it wins, i give them their money back.  If it's black, nothing lost, nothing gained.

The roulette wheel is in gods hands.
 
wiseolddude
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The Holy Spirit, quit reading right there.....
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
From an old joke:

Draw a big circle on the ground, throw the money up in the air... whatever god wants, he keeps.

When I was younger I 100% would have tried to return it. I've done it before, not with that much, but I did find a couple thousand on the ground in my neighborhood once. I was pretty much living paycheck to paycheck, and that money could have really gone a long way for me.

But instead of keeping it I stopped and figured out who had dropped it, and knocked on their door and let them know I found it on the ground and that they had dropped it. The woman glared at me, snatched it out of my hand and promptly slammed the door in my face without so much as a "Thank you for returning thousands of dollars I dropped while getting out of my car". I didn't even want a reward, but a friendly "thank you" would have been nice.

My lesson learned was, people often are assholes.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
2020's Reborn Jesus flips you off with both hands while driving by in his new convertible.
 
foxtail
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: How the hell does the store know who donated the couch?


His "brother" donated it.

All kidding aside, now the family will fight over the money. (assuming the guy who came and got it tells anyone)
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I would have to sleep on it for a few days before I made a decision on something like that. But in the end I would give them their $20k back.
 
The Goddamn Batman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jso2897: The Goddamn Batman: I'm hoping there's a plot twist and there was really $143,000 and he gave back $43,000.

Why?


Why not?

/I don't know, dude, I'm just f*cking around
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The feel-good find was very close to going up in flames: The store was swamped with furniture at the time, and ReStore and other resale shops were hesitant to take the grandfather's set because of its age, Merling said. The family told Merling and Kirby they planned on burning it if they could not find a taker.

OK, THAT is actually the most idiotic part of this story. Seriously, you couldn't figure out something better than setting it on fire? Fark, even a landfill is a better use than setting the ting on fire in your farking back yard. But before that, there are plenty of other places to get rid of a couch than the Habitat for Humanity store.
 
allthesametome
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I bought the couch, I bought all of it - legs, cushions, upholstery, cash.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Goddamn Batman: jso2897: The Goddamn Batman: I'm hoping there's a plot twist and there was really $143,000 and he gave back $43,000.

Why?

Why not?

/I don't know, dude, I'm just f*cking around


Could be worse.  Could be f*cking a square.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: From an old joke:

Draw a big circle on the ground, throw the money up in the air... whatever god wants, he keeps.

When I was younger I 100% would have tried to return it. I've done it before, not with that much, but I did find a couple thousand on the ground in my neighborhood once. I was pretty much living paycheck to paycheck, and that money could have really gone a long way for me.

But instead of keeping it I stopped and figured out who had dropped it, and knocked on their door and let them know I found it on the ground and that they had dropped it. The woman glared at me, snatched it out of my hand and promptly slammed the door in my face without so much as a "Thank you for returning thousands of dollars I dropped while getting out of my car". I didn't even want a reward, but a friendly "thank you" would have been nice.

My lesson learned was, people often are assholes.


That's because she found it in an old couch and didn't want anyone to know about it.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

groppet: I would have to sleep on it for a few days before I made a decision on something like that. But in the end I would give them their $20k back.


Yeah, they'd definitely get their $250 back from me, I'm a nice guy.
 
