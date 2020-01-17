 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC New York)   Nothing to worry about, the government's just gonna immediately (today) start screening thousands of travelers for a new Chinese virus, you know, just to be safe   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
25
    More: Scary, United States, New York City, United Airlines, Health care, health screenings, Chinese authorities, U.S. airports, new virus  
•       •       •

396 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jan 2020 at 3:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
nvmac [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The screening is merely a quick mouth swab, not collecting your DNA; seriously, you folks and your conspiracies.

Carry on, compliant citizen.

\I don't know what the screening is
\\just being snarky
\\\threes
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Getcher phalanx right here.
 
zpaul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta start sometime.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nvmac: The screening is merely a quick mouth swab, not collecting your DNA; seriously, you folks and your conspiracies.

Carry on, compliant citizen.

\I don't know what the screening is
\\just being snarky
\\\threes


It's TSA.

Totally Sticking a finger in your Ass.
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have President Trump put a tariff on it, that should slow the spread.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a good thing I play a lot of 7 Days to Die...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey China, stop living with your domesticated animals, would you?  It's not the middle ages anymore, and you don't need to buy live ducks and kill them in the back yard in order to get fresh meat.
 
Znuh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Would you rather they didn't, suby?
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Captain Tripps says hi!
 
Wicked Chinchilla
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm incredibly curious what the "enhanced screening procedures" are that will detect a novel virus.  It seems way too soon to have some type of rapid flow test already developed and accurate unless it is something quickly adapted from a SARS rapid flow test, but even still it takes time to develop all the antibodies and stuff necessary and then produce them.  An RT-PCR type test would seem much more simple but is hardly rapid in the sense of a customs screening, it would take a minimum of 1.5 hours for the test itself not including collection, processing, and testing.

I wonder if its just a fever check and a question...
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, Doctors have been arrested outside of immigrant detention facilities after being refused entry for wanting to give vaccinations to the human beings inside. The ones the Border Patrol guards already call "bodies" as a nickname.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nulluspixiusdemonica
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: Would you rather they didn't, suby?


subby is too busy washing their soiled garments to respond....
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
M O O N spells enhanced screenings
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Nothing to worry about citizens. Go on with business as usual.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Considering the trump administration are a bunch of incompetent farks, I expect us to be all dead by next week
 
Valiente
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's not Comet 2020, but it's a start.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
~Oh good, I mean, it isn't like this is how every Zombie movie starts or anything...~
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Znuh: [img-9gag-fun.9cache.com image 700x541]


Those are just skeksis with tophats.

...Damn, I found the one thing it was missing. I ruined Age of Resistance.
 
OldJames
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Lock up the border. Nobody in, nobody out
 
robbrie
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I've had the Chinese-American version of this "virus".

Symptoms develop shortly after eating at Panda Express.
 
King Something
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's probably for the best, since there are at least 6489 cases of people having lots of Pooh.
 
TwowheelinTim
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

JFK Shot First: Have President Trump put a tariff on it, that should slow the spread.


donnie's probably looking into who this CDC character is in order to put a stop to his shenanigans.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report