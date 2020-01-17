 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Reuters)   Trying to revive Where in the World is Carmen San Diego, Canada says black boxes from Ukranian airliner shot down in Iran should be sent to France for analysis by Americans   (reuters.com) divider line
16
    More: Obvious, Iran, Ali Khamenei, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, black boxes, news conference, Ruhollah Khomeini, Ukrainian International Airlines flight, Iranian authorities  
•       •       •

202 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jan 2020 at 10:40 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


one more thing...get colombo on the case
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
France has the tech and will be an honest dealer, it's not like Boeing's plane had a defect that brought it down after two missile hits that'd be Boeing's fault that Airbus could find. Right?
 
AlgaeRancher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The game that forced you to read

/ the horror
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they don't have Rockapella, it won't do them a damn bit of good
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby must not have kids, as Carmen San Diego is a current reboot.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Canada, the real problem is rapidly becoming repatriation of the remains. There is a lot of doubt Iran will send them, or send the real remains.

On the one hand, yes, the airliner was blown up. On the other... Well, it's a messy issue, no pun intended.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since it was a Boeing plane they should be allowed to see the flight data. Since the Iranians shot it down I doubt anyone will actually see it.

Enjoy the show.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

starsrift: In Canada, the real problem is rapidly becoming repatriation of the remains. There is a lot of doubt Iran will send them, or send the real remains.

On the one hand, yes, the airliner was blown up. On the other... Well, it's a messy issue, no pun intended.


Some of Iran's issue is not recognizing dual citizenship. Mostly it's sorting out DNA issues at this point. Iran has 50 people that can do DNA matching, they need maybe twice that to get this done 'quickly'
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image 480x300]

one more thing...get colombo on the case


Well done on the c-c-c-combo hit!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thosw [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What's Waldo's take on this? Has anybody seen him lately?
 
germ78
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
More likely they're going for the Diplomatic Victory in Civ 6.
 
starsrift
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

sno man: starsrift: In Canada, the real problem is rapidly becoming repatriation of the remains. There is a lot of doubt Iran will send them, or send the real remains.

On the one hand, yes, the airliner was blown up. On the other... Well, it's a messy issue, no pun intended.

Some of Iran's issue is not recognizing dual citizenship. Mostly it's sorting out DNA issues at this point. Iran has 50 people that can do DNA matching, they need maybe twice that to get this done 'quickly'


Oh, no. Iran has NO trouble with dual citizens with a Western friendly country.

The real problem here is scooping up individual's remains over the site of an exploded airliner. Speaking unemotionally, logically, that's not something that's easy or rushable. But, folks here in Canada have their emotional demands, and they are very understandable, and Iran is reluctant to replly.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I know I'm a bad person, but if the final voice recording from the cockpit is along the lines of " that Wait.. is that a farking missile?" I would laugh my ass off.

Something you would expect out of Airplane!.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Carmen San Diego was deported to her sh*thole country in 2018.  Now she's Carmen sans Diego, and all her little bambinos.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image 480x300]

one more thing...get colombo on the case


People in the US cry out, "Where the f**k is Sri Lanka?!"
 
Farxist Marxist [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Strange caption beneath the photo:

The crate containing purportedly the two black boxes recovered from the crashed Ukrainian airliner, Boeing 737-800, is seen in this still image taken from a video, in Tehran, Iran January 10, 2020. IRIB VIA WANA/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO USE IRAN. NO USE BBC PERSIAN. NO USE VOA PERSIAN. NO USE MANOTO. NO USE IRAN INTERNATIONAL. NO USE IRAN INTERNATIONAL. NO THIRD PARTY SALES. NOT FOR USE BY REUTERS THIRD PARTY DISTRIBUTORS. IRAN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN IRAN. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES REFILE - CORRECTING YEAR
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report