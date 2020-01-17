 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Researchers at Cal poly San Luis Obispo have discovered how to get blood from a stone   (newsbreak.com) divider line
16
    More: Asinine, University, Poly Access, E-mail, Business administration, time pressure, Cal Poly, new University Bookstore program, first day of class  
•       •       •

1094 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jan 2020 at 4:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Brilliant.

I'm going to begin psychic healing services for random people. I'll just send them bills. If they don't pay, I'll remind them that they agreed to my terms and conditions subconsciously, and now they owe me $650.

Isn't this a story about making up some shiat then charging for it, unless victim customer "opts-out?"
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Find someone who is known to be a bleeder and throw the stone in their face?
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
We've been doing that at UC San Diego for years now.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Judas Priest - Bloodstone
Youtube Omz4pHuM5zU
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You can never get all the blood off a diamond
 
braindeaddisco
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Long time employee in the textbook industry here... I work for a wholesaler, and also do online bookstore for schools. Sent this article to my boss and she said that we also do this apparently. She said this is growing on all campuses
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
At cal poly pomona books cost more than tuition the first coupla years. Tuition first year was 76 bucks for 12 units. Books were 185. Of course this was 1981...
 
Bazzlex001 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I wonder if they also have a private, for profit student book store that is unaffiliated with the University despite all appearances to the contrary.
 
Toxic Park
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is going to seriously affect the amount kids can swindle beer money from the folks.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
FTFA: students are given access to digital course materials for free on the first day of class through the add/drop date,

Meaning after the add/drop date you have to pay for them instead of getting them free. Doesn't apply to non-digital materials.

Just in case some idiot decides the headline means students are charged for books whether or not they actually buy them. But what kind of moron would do that?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

skiinstructor: At cal poly pomona books cost more than tuition the first coupla years. Tuition first year was 76 bucks for 12 units. Books were 185. Of course this was 1981...


I certainly hope that the books are less now.

Fark user imageView Full Size

/source: the googles
 
JNowe
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If this is FirstDayAccess, which my school also uses, they bill you for it at the beginning of class and you get a full refund if you drop the class within the timeframe provided. I'm still unsure how I feel about it but in my last class you could buy a loose leaf version of the text for $20
 
west.la.lawyer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Shut down the universities.  Problem solved.  Make them choose a blood sacrifice from the upper managemnt to reopen.  Make them do the blood sacrifice.  And eat the corpse, raw.  I bet this sort of stuff stops real fast after the first few blood scarifices every time they get caught doing shady shiat.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
There are now free and open textbooks. Public universities should be required to use them if they're available.
 
AlgaeRancher
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ironically many schools are offering tons of online classes to save money, tuition costs should be going down if cost of education was actually based on educating students.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report