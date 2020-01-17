 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Q: How many politicians on typewriters does it take to "accidentally" reproduce Nazi propaganda? A: One Brazilian   (bbc.com) divider line
TommyDeuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It doesn't quote Goebbels, but it sure as hell rhymes with him.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump just found his new speech writer.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Guy looks like his family migrated to Brazil around 1945 or so.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
For pete's sake, I just knew that "sparking outrage" would be in the lead sentence of that article. I am about to stop reading the news completely.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh, those boys from Brazil...
*shakes head sadly*
 
allears
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Bolsonaro is a Trump clone, and even he doesn't like the guy.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If he's too much even for Bolsonaro, that's pretty bad.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Trump just found his new speech writer.


"The whole speech was based on a nationalistic ideal for the Brazilian art and there was a coincidence with ONE sentence of a speech by Goebbels. I didn't quote him and I'd NEVER do it... But the sentence itself is perfect."

Already speaks Trumpianly.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Trump comparison in 3,2, oh damn it!
 
khatores
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Chapter 1 of Fascism for Dummies must be titled "Making Purposely Inflammatory Statements and Then Blaming Others for Pointing It Out"
 
camarugala
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Goebbels also is mirrored by Saul Alinsky. Does this make the far left Nazis also? I wonder when people will see that the furthur they go to the left or right, they ultimately meet in the middle although by different means.
 
Report