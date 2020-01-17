 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   News: Bodies found at airplane crash site. Fark: The crash was in 1973 and there were no fatalities   (bbc.com) divider line
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Perhaps that's where they buried the survivors.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When sex escapade turns deadly.
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fatalities will be provided
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boeing has no comment at this time!
 
Amish Tech Support
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kinda pointless. You will just want to find more bodies an hour later
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to a police statement (in Icelandic), officers were first called to the scene on Thursday after people found a woman's body off a footpath leading to the crashed plane. Officers found the man's body a short distance away about two hours later.

Sounds like a real saga.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the bus driver told me the site had experienced a surge in popularity since Justin Bieber skateboarded on the wreckage in 2015.

Bieber's Reign of terror continues
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: Perhaps that's where they buried the survivors.


It was almost fifty years ago.
Fairly probable some of those survivors passed on.
 
camarugala
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alive... "mmm pass me another hunk of co-pilot"
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugram: When sex escapade turns deadly.


Icecapades?
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: hugram: When sex escapade turns deadly.

Icecapades?


It is all fun and games, until someone gets their nuts frozen to the pole....
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet the main reason the police keep people away from a plane crash is they don't want anybody walking in and lying down in the crash stuff, then, when somebody comes up, act like they just woke up and go, "What was THAT?!"
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly timelines collided and they were a casualty on the ground when the plane crashed in '73.

Wrong place at the... wait for it....WAIT FOR IT... wrong time.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't RTFA - this is the old "Crashed in a cemetery"  joke, right?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoblit: Clearly timelines collided and they were a casualty on the ground when the plane crashed in '73.

Wrong place at the... wait for it....WAIT FOR IT... wrong time.


Just like Mom used to do, that crash hit them so hard it knocked them into next week 47 years into the future.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh.  When I read the headline, the theme music for 'The X-Files' started playing in my head for some reason...
 
Vern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hachitori: Didn't RTFA - this is the old "Crashed in a cemetery"  joke, right?


No, the old stupid tourists visiting the site a plane crash and freezing to death joke.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: According to a police statement (in Icelandic), officers were first called to the scene on Thursday after people found a woman's body off a footpath leading to the crashed plane. Officers found the man's body a short distance away about two hours later.

Sounds like a real saga.


https://www.enhancetv.com.au/video/mo​n​ty-pythons-flying-circus-njorls-saga/5​7777

(Sorry, can't find it on YouTube.)
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*pushes Bjork aside* I blame elves
Elf watching with Hafdis Huld
Youtube EhBqdR1oDyg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zG​8kNB​6uYW0
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: I bet the main reason the police keep people away from a plane crash is they don't want anybody walking in and lying down in the crash stuff, then, when somebody comes up, act like they just woke up and go, "What was THAT?!"


Friend is a cop. He tells us about the story of being called to a home where a really old lady had passed away so the could give a police report on the cause of death and the family could start procedures.
His partner is standing there in the living room where there's this old woman covered with a sheet. Suddenly old woman sits up, partner does Costello, freaking out. Turns out lady under the sheet was the (also old) daughter that was crying/in shock. Poor guy thought she was the deceased, who was actually in another part of the home.

/story is not the same without my friend re-enacting the freak-out
 
GoldDude
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So it's a tourist attraction.
They put the parking lot a two hour walk from the attraction, but have a shuttle bus that takes you right to the site.
Too cheap to take the shuttle, and they paid with their lives?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
the bodies showed signs of hypothermia.


What like frozen solid?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The problem with feeding Jötunn Chinese is that they're always going to need another one an hour later.

Seriously though, that's awful.  What a strange way to die.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Huh.  When I read the headline, the theme music for 'The X-Files' started playing in my head for some reason...


I thought it is time for a beer.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nursetim
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Vern: Hachitori: Didn't RTFA - this is the old "Crashed in a cemetery"  joke, right?

No, the old stupid tourists visiting the site a plane crash and freezing to death joke.


Just like in Alaska where Chris McCandless died.
 
NakedApe
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Anywhere else it's a junkyard; in Iceland it's a theme park.
 
boyvoyeur
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

LewDux: *pushes Bjork aside* I blame elves
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/EhBqdR1o​Dyg?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zG8kNB​6uYW0


biatches be crazy... and hot.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

