(MLive.com)   If your water in Flint is still brown, it may not be just lead, this time   (mlive.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I still want to call residents there "Flint"stones. Heck that would make an awesome headline for if Flint has legal marijuana.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Is it poop? I bet it's poop.
 
probesport
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Remember, if it's brown, you're downtown.
 
aungen [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Detroit Water personnel:

"Why were so many of you suddenly hired away for the Flint project?  And why did if fail so spectacularly? And why did you all get huge signing bonuses when you came back?"
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
so, are we ready to just make a new town called "Flint" 1 mile to whatever direction, same layout etc.... and then force the people of flint to move, and then bulldoze the old town.  It would be cheaper.
 
gojirast
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Flush twice. It's a long way to Ann Arbor"

~ Old Ohio Proverb
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's amazing how this stuff never happens in Bloomfield Hills, Birmingham, or Grosse Pointe.

Or, is it?
 
HeadLever
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ahhh, the joys of CSOs.  Being a civil engineer, some of these attempts to separate the sewers are the most headache inducing and expensive endeavors (for that is actually installed/constructed) that we ever see.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: It's amazing how this stuff never happens in Bloomfield Hills, Birmingham, or Grosse Pointe.

Or, is it?


They know not to stray, like good Stepford wives.  That hussy Flint tried to run, so it got punished.  Seriously?  I think that's the story nobody is even checking on.
 
fark_booger
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Poop thread?
 
