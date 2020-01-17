 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Inquisitr)   The secret to Betty White's longevity is plenty of wieners   (inquisitr.com) divider line
31
    More: Giggity, Mustard, Betty White, Hamburger, Hot dog, hot dogs, Saturday Night Live, Wendie Malick, Sausage  
•       •       •

1074 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jan 2020 at 2:03 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Weeners' tag gone flaccid, subby?
 
Jaymi77
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So what you're saying subby is that your mom darn near immortal a this point?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
When, not if, Betty breaks 100, Al Roker needs to pull out all the stops.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Interesting thing about Betty White is she did stag photos back in the 1950s.  Many of them are pretty good.  None of them are safe for work.  All of them are on google.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
us-east-1.tchyn.ioView Full Size
 
farker99
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I've met her and she is quite the character.
/hope she lives forever.
 
LewDux
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fatal Instinct (1/12) Movie CLIP - Who Can Say No to a Wiener? (1993) HD
Youtube aUCNlDzsDH0
 
1funguy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You know, that phrase is bandied about very often on here...
But would it be just as acceptable if you said "all women are whores"?
I think not.
Nor does it change the intent. Or the validity of the statements.
I'm just wondering why one phrase is more acceptable than the other.

/threadjavk
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

1funguy: You know, that phrase is bandied about very often on here...
But would it be just as acceptable if you said "all women are whores"?
I think not.
Nor does it change the intent. Or the validity of the statements.
I'm just wondering why one phrase is more acceptable than the other.

/threadjavk


User name does NOT check out.
/curiousdog.jpg
 
Subtonic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Interesting thing about Betty White is she did stag photos back in the 1950s.  Many of them are pretty good.  None of them are safe for work.  All of them are on google.


I'm not falling for that again, pal.
 
Kat09tails
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Census Taker vs. Old Lady - SNL
Youtube fbI1eJ_zAB8


This aged well.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

1funguy: You know, that phrase is bandied about very often on here...
But would it be just as acceptable if you said "all women are whores"?
I think not.
Nor does it change the intent. Or the validity of the statements.
I'm just wondering why one phrase is more acceptable than the other.

/threadjavk


What in the hell are you trying to say? Why do you think all women are whores? Are you one of those incels I've heard about? Have you ever touched a woman? Can you see the acne through your neck-beard? You misogynist types sicken me.
 
Dryad
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

orneryredguy: 1funguy: You know, that phrase is bandied about very often on here...
But would it be just as acceptable if you said "all women are whores"?
I think not.
Nor does it change the intent. Or the validity of the statements.
I'm just wondering why one phrase is more acceptable than the other.

/threadjavk

User name does NOT check out.
/curiousdog.jpg


Why not?
He has got to hear "You must be fun at parties" all the time
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
humorandmemes.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
She continues to kick Father Time in the balls.
 
probesport
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
forum.becomealivinggod.comView Full Size
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm reading this while eating a weiner!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

1funguy: You know, that phrase is bandied about very often on here...
But would it be just as acceptable if you said "all women are whores"?
I think not.
Nor does it change the intent. Or the validity of the statements.
I'm just wondering why one phrase is more acceptable than the other.

/threadjavk


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I would like to fan Betty White with a giant leaf while she sat on a giant reclining throne.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: I'm reading this while eating a weiner!


Fark is not your personal erotica site!
 
probesport
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: Catsaregreen: I'm reading this while eating a weiner!

Fark is not your personal erotica site!


media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
etoof
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Let's get Keith Richards to fark Betty White, and get the new Immortals race going already.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Mary: Did you crash the men's room?

Sue Ann: Of course not... I went as somebody's guest.
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: 'Weeners' tag gone flaccid, subby?


If I saw Betty White standing before me naked before me with that come hither look, then yeah, we world be flaccid. No granny fetishes here.

And if you went back in time and brought her back from the 50 when she was hot... I would be real interested in how that time machine worked. You can always find hot pussy, time machines, not so much.
 
chawco
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If give Betty white a fat wienner, if  you know what I mean!
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I still say Dick Van Dyke should take her dancing for her birthday. The internet would die.
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

chawco: If give Betty white a fat wienner, if  you know what I mean!


Not....really.
 
Meez
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So she has eaten about 34,000 wieners so far by my guess
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: chawco: If give Betty white a fat wienner, if  you know what I mean!

Not....really.


I think he means a bratwurst
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report