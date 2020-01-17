 Skip to content
(Sad and Useless)   Januhairy is the pits   (sadanduseless.com) divider line
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GRCooper
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oh, great. Another link to some individual's fetish trying to become mainstream.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

WoolyManwich: [Fark user image 425x416]


Username checks out.
 
JackAssHole
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm all for it!
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I am amenable to anyone who wishes to do this as long as they are amenable to my quiet revulsion.
 
JNowe
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Looks like a lot of them started Januhairy back in August.
 
12349876
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: Oh, great. Another link to some individual's fetish trying to become mainstream.


How is it a fetish when everybody had to deal with it before razors were invented?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I realize this makes me an antique and a sexist but......

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

WoolyManwich: [Fark user image 425x416]


Username checks out
 
dothemath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You know what my favorite thing about women is? That they don't look like men.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Subtonic: WoolyManwich: [Fark user image 425x416]

Username checks out.


dammit!
 
dothemath
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I realize this makes me an antique and a sexist but......

[Fark user image 586x449]


You can, you just don't want to.
 
Valiente
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: Oh, great. Another link to some individual's fetish trying to become mainstream.


But wait, shaving is the fetish. This is how people exist in the absence of razors, social pressure.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
swiftjonathan.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

For your Jack Sparrow gender swap fantasy
 
carkiller
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I stop shaving pits and legs the minute long-sleeves-and-tights season begins, and I don't start again until it's over.  Anything otherwise seems utter foolery to me.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
YUCK.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
cdn-webimages.wimages.netView Full Size
 
pup.socket
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
minus(back to the future)
 
LewDux
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Gus Gus - Ladyshave
Youtube gdy4kXNgAXk


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bsLMt​C​zRx8E

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hDYVT​8​WX5Bo
 
Cubs300
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It looks good on some, not so much on others.  Just like anything else.  Shave your mustache though, ladies.  Ain't nobody got time for that.
 
LewDux
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dothemath: You know what my favorite thing about women is? That they don't look like men.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'll try this on my wife.  Her hair drives her nuts and she insists on me helping her remove it all.  I don't really mind but the hair doesn't really bother me.  She's half Asian and is the least hairy woman I've ever seen.  I try telling her that white women's legs feel like my face after a few days and she just looks at me incredulously.  I'd show her this article but it'd give her nightmares.
 
msinquefield
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cgraves67
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Enjoy Valentine's Day, ladies.
 
JackAssHole
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dothemath: You know what my favorite thing about women is? That they don't look like men.


But, a woman that doesn't shave looks like an actual woman...
 
intrepidsparticus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Take 32 - Jamie Lidell - The City
Youtube XTmD4MyGzCI

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yt2Ox​v​WnQS4
 
