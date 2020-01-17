 Skip to content
(Slate)   HBO announces that, on second thought, it won't be allowing the two men who destroyed GoT to produce a new slavery fanfic series   (slate.com) divider line
    American Civil War, Confederate States of America, Game of Thrones creators David Benioff, Southern United States, controversial HBO show, alternate history, David Benioff, United States  
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
David Benioff and D.B. Weis are getting fired alot recently, Star Wars and now HBO series.

Season 8 sure seems to have left the stank on these two.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gee that's a shame
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was this based on the mockumentary? It was a good piece of satire but as a series I think that would bomb big time.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right wing snowflakes sanctimoniously demanding a boycott of HBO in 3... 2... 1...
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn. I was really hoping to get tips on how to own my own whitey.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The people that hurt GOT were the ones that wanted to write it themselves.

It's over. It was a book series. It was a TV show. It shouldn't have any real effect on what you consider your life.

Get over it.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

As well it should.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Major announcement for Storm Front TV!!!"
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would have just been a bunch of southern women in wet t-shirt contests and confederate flag thongs. Why is everyone getting so uppity?
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yeah, Android killed some words. You get it.
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I thought they got some huge contract from netflix?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldJames: It would have just been a bunch of southern women in wet t-shirt contests and confederate flag thongs. Why is everyone getting so uppity?



And Daisy Dukes...hot damn.
 
v2micca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I think the word is officially out on this pair.  Capable of adapting the work of superior talents, but absolutely devoid of any ability to call their own.
 
odinsposse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was a bad idea even before D&D showed they weren't very good at this.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I feel like GRRM kind of left them as the fall guys. Had he actually finished the books in a timely manner, they probably would have had a lot more to work with.

It's especially bad because until the books comes out their ending will be compared to a theoretically better ending that people haven't read yet. It could be better, it could be worse, but the grass is always gonna look greener until we see what the book ending is.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never watched GoT, but really -- they created a show that was one of the most talked about and most watched shows for almost a decade.

Subby, how about you apply your vast talents to writing/creating a TV show and see how well you do.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's no longer fiction.
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Swear to god there's more people who whine about GoT than the new Star Wars trilogy
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought the ending of GoT was fine for the most part.  My biggest complaint was that they compressed about two seasons worth of story into one shortened season.

Considering that the author of the books themselves can't even figure out how to end the damn thing, I think they did fine.  Not great, but fine.
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Also this.  HOBGoT suffered from the same fate as many anime series have in the past: The original author is so damn slow at completing the series that the creators of the adaptation just kinda punt on their own.  Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't.

See also Scott Pilgrim vs The World, where the ending had to be refilmed because the author of the comic changed his mind after filming but before release.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Definitely not the right time to have a show all about how evil and disgusting the despicable, traitorous Confederacy was, and how America would 1,000,000x more of a nightmarish dystopia than it already is if they had won. That would just be in poor taste, or something. Just like how The Handmaid's Tale is an affront to women's rights, and The Man in the High Castle is pro-Nazi propaganda.
 
Devo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Game of Thrones Season 8 Pitch Meeting
Youtube jAhKOV3nImQ
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reading about how the South would have won the civil war in that show if it was produced I'd wonder if Germany would have won WW1 and/or WW2? Be interesting to see the consequences of a less United States over the past 100+ years. Be especially interesting if say Germany did win and overran America including the South wiping out their way of life as well as the Norths in a split America reality.
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And also this.  I really didn't have a problem at all with the ending.  Dany was always insane and so her actions once pushed over the edge by Cersei seemed reasonable to me for the character.
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I enjoyed it. The people who got all hurt about it are tiresome.
Don't like the ending? Meh. Wait for George Martin to finish his series. Maybe you'll like his better.
/ j/k... he's never going to finish
// probably
/// I really want him to finish, but goddamn...
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I kind of wonder if GRRM follow the reactions to the final season and quietly went and scrapped some of his version, thinking to himself "Whew, dodged that bullet".
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Perhaps I can introduce you to a new and exciting Sci-fi entertainment topic of discussion....

Why Firefly is still the greatest show ever ever and should be brought back
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Room  full of first world problems in every direction buddy
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The winter force had to go. The cycle had to end. As much as you all wanted the bad guys to win, they had to go. Otherwise, we would have the typical cycle of dumfarkery.

The bad guys are bad for a reason. And they can go to hell.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe we need a 'crybaby' tag.
 
NEDM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
f this show was going to be "slavery fan fiction", that means Wolfenstein is " Nazi fan fiction".

Showing a dystopia that resulted from the bad guys winning is not endorsing those bad guys.  ESPECIALLY when the media is going to focus on people working to topple that dystopia.

/it was likely going to be crap, but that's because D&D was involved, not the subject
 
ZGMF X10A
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Nice to see that the GIS for "bad writers" still provides hilarious results.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
So, Man in the High Castle, but with the South. Would be okay if it was akin to Blazing Saddles meets Hogans Heros. I'd watch that.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Not white.
😈 advocate.
Maybe a CSA teams with Nazi germs take out USSR and rule the world? Leading to a Roman like empire that goes on for a 1000+ years?
 
jerryskid
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Given that is the premise for "The Man in the High Castle", I wonder where they got such an "original" idea.
Also, given how awful the ending of High Castle, I can understand why the execs gave the new show a thumbs down.
 
MOPAR BLUE [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That's like mainlining white supremacy onto the TV.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What a waste that it wasn't announced by someone named Sherman.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

And mafia movies don't glamorize being in the mob unless you're broken in the head then you think it's cool.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

They made that already (and they were threatening to sue these two for copying their homework).
C.S.A.: The Confederate States of America
Youtube exnwTWfFRM8
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

I saw an interview where at the end of filming the cast and crew of MitHC took all the Nazi stuff and burned it so no white nationalist group could get their hands on it and use it.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

LeftisRightisWrong: [YouTube video: C.S.A.: The Confederate States of America]


Is it any good?
 
chozo13
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

I remember Bleach running into the same issue. They would have filler seasons that weren't in the manga so the manga had time to catch up to where they were.
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
GRRM is never going to finish the series and I have a feeling he's going to be buried with the unpublished treatment for the next book shoved up his corpse's ass just so he can piss off the fans one more time.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

FTFY, and as long as they were painting by the numbers, they were fine.  I can't honestly think of a single place where they deviated from the books that I consider thier version Better.   (whereas I consider Jackson's LOTR to be FAR better storytelling than Tolkien's version_
 
NEDM
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I know, right?  People who think Scorsese movies glamorize the mafia have clearly never actually watched one.  Do they know how many main characters die gruesome deaths because of their criminal involvement?  Even the characters who survive are broken men who are diminished compared to how they were at the start of the movie.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Not created, adapted. They didn't invent the story, characters, or majority of the best lines, they just made it look good. And that does take talent, but it's silly that companies were throwing money at them thinking they'd "create" another Game of Thrones themselves.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Except they admitted that they didnt hired writers because they didnt want to bother. They admitted that they didnt know what the fark they were doing. Etc... they admitted to lots of stuff that should have had them shiatcanned/supervised by more experienced people... but noooooo HBO was too busy counting their money to give a fark.

/not subby
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

And seasons 6 and 7
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The first time Dany lost a Dragon:  Holy SHIAT! this just f'real f'real, the Night King is a SERIOUS threat and this fight is going to have REAL consequences and Draco ex Machina ain't going to work no more

The Second time: Well that terrifying Night king guy it totally dead, without a single loss of consequence.   And now Dany is moving on the comparatively easy task of conquering her human foes and ...oops Despite having a all-seeing "three-eyed raven" on her side and ample warning , she totally "forgot" (D&D's actual words) about this third teir character and his fleet, and his  ship-borne ballistae are suddenly deadly accurate and able to kill a dragon (Even though an Episode later, the ones mounted ont eh walls of city will prove utterly useless against a dragon attack).  Why? Because we need Dany to have only one dragon so Jon is on foot and unable to stop her when we do this his cool, and utterly unearned, "Dany goes murder-happy" bit in an episode or two, that's why, and we just can't be arsed to come up with a reason that makes sense.

that season was literally an insult to people who'd watched the series for almost 8 years
 
