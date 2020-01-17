 Skip to content
(Guardian)   "...but apart from that, what else have the Romans ever done?"   (theguardian.com) divider line
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Your mom?
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The walls are also famous for archaic bylaw which states any Welshman loitering within the city walls after sunset may be killed by decapitation or shot with a longbow.

Sounds kinda - Dixie
 
johnphantom
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: The walls are also famous for archaic bylaw which states any Welshman loitering within the city walls after sunset may be killed by decapitation or shot with a longbow.

Sounds kinda - Dixie


Dad always said we were part Welsh, so I get a kick out of this and want to go there.
 
weapon13
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Obscure?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The aqueduct?
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: The walls are also famous for archaic bylaw which states any Welshman loitering within the city walls after sunset may be killed by decapitation or shot with a longbow.

Sounds kinda - Dixie


Sounds more like Commie East Berlin.
 
AlgaeRancher
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I was once told I am 1/32 welsh, so would that get you a paper cut and hit by chopsticks?
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm thankful for garum.  Call it fish sauce, or Worcestershire, I don't care.  Thanks.
 
discgolfguru
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Sounds like the work of the Peoples' Front of Judea.
/ Splitters
 
