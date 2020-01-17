 Skip to content
(Driving (Canada))   Um, that's not for car parking. That's for shopping cart parking. You know what, never mind, we'll work around you   (driving.ca) divider line
10
LarrySouth
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Bugger!...
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Park wherever you want"

That's right up there with a girl saying "Go ahead..." or "I dare you". It's a Trap.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Not bad
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
sensuousamberville.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


imglulz.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
funnypicturesplus.comView Full Size
 
Keys dude [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I went to a training session at the local college, parked on the side of the road. Came back to being completely blocked in by crap, took me a while to unblock the Sunfire, the gurney was the last thing left before I could leave.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
img.memecdn.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Coloman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That gif seems to imply someone is parked in his spot.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ok, that made me laugh.

I'd love to take this thing for a spin

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
