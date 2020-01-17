 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   Problem: You've got some vacation time coming up, but you're a miserable wet blanket of a human being who is absolutely incapable of relaxing, having fun, or doing anything that you can't use to virtue signal. Wat do?   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
17
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

429 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jan 2020 at 10:05 AM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Go serve the local homeless community and go ahead and signal virtue.
A lot of my cow-orkers make big farkin' deals of their mission trips overseas, but do nothing locally.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Go serve the local homeless community and go ahead and signal virtue.
A lot of my cow-orkers make big farkin' deals of their mission trips overseas, but do nothing locally.


We call that vanity service. The money they spend getting there and for food and housing just to "help dig a well" could go a lot farther hiring locals to dig the well, plus a lot more.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Go serve the local homeless community and go ahead and signal virtue.
A lot of my cow-orkers make big farkin' deals of their mission trips overseas, but do nothing locally.


3 days to get over the jet lag (on a beach in a luxury gated community), one day spent touring around the poor areas in a convoy of large SUVs, 3 days back at the beach preparing to leave you mean.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm glad that the target audience for this article will always be vacationing in places I'm not.
 
dothemath
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This summer Im taking a trip to Paraguay to watch local kids knife fight stray dogs over chicken scraps. The winner gets roped to a sled and has to pull me back to my hotel.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I volunteer and food banks and then post the pictures to Instagram.
 
ohdontbeshy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Did I buy carbon offsets? Sure I bought two cartons of Paul Mall's just for this trip!
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I stay at home and yell at neighborhood ruffians.
 
Bowen
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
How much money do people make that this is a realistic concern? I feel like I make a pretty good living, but flying the 4 of us to Miami for 5 days in a standard hotel would almost bankrupt me. How are people flying internationally and building orphanages?
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Do what I already do... save most of my vacation for Q4, then take fridays off the whole quarter.

Friday= Laundry and Chores day
Saturday= Relax, video games
Sunday= Get ready for Monday

With the two day weekend, I find that I don't really get downtime, I just have one day of cleaning up from the week before,and one getting ready for the week ahead... Quarter 4 though, my three day weekends... I just love em... I still probably put in about 45-50 hours in 4 days, but having those scheduled days off makes a world of difference.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sure, because what use is it to do good things if you don't get any recognition for it?

They sound a lot like Christians.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My cynical, pessimistic ass on the last day of work before a 15 day vacation reading this headline:

"Huh, this sounds kinda like me...vacation time coming up, check. Miserable wet blanket, check. Absolutely incapable of relaxing and having fun, check! Hey, maybe this will give me some useful advice I can use to...oh, virtue signaling...nevermind. Damn."
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bowen: How much money do people make that this is a realistic concern? I feel like I make a pretty good living, but flying the 4 of us to Miami for 5 days in a standard hotel would almost bankrupt me. How are people flying internationally and building orphanages?


It's deductible because a charity is involved.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Best travel advice: don't be an asshole.

Best travel advice for Americans: don't talk so goddamn much.
 
gar1013
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Go serve the local homeless community and go ahead and signal virtue.
A lot of my cow-orkers make big farkin' deals of their mission trips overseas, but do nothing locally.


Short term mission trips don't make sense unless your help is specifically needed to solve an immediate need.

If you aren't there for at least several months, you're not going to build the relationships necessary.

Missionary work isn't for everyone. Unless you want to immerse yourself in the culture, you better be bringing a significant skill that's lacking (medicine, construction, sanitation, etc) along with an open mind.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MrBallou: dionysusaur: Go serve the local homeless community and go ahead and signal virtue.
A lot of my cow-orkers make big farkin' deals of their mission trips overseas, but do nothing locally.

We call that vanity service. The money they spend getting there and for food and housing just to "help dig a well" could go a lot farther hiring locals to dig the well, plus a lot more.


They do hire locals.  To undo and redo the 'work' the visitors half-assed.
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yes, it's much better to mindlessly participate in what everyone else is doing. You'll be much more popular if you never think for yourself.

Now let's forget all our troubles with a big bowl of strawberry ice cream.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report