(CNN)   Australian town flooded by a caravan of illegal emus   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, Emu, Bird, Ostrich, town of Nannup, Flightless bird, flightless birds, Cassowary, Australia  
TommyDeuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Illegal Emus is, of course, the name of my Nick Cave/Fallout Boy cover band.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And dougs
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like an emugency.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh shiat, here comes Emu War 2: Electric Boogaloo
 
Flakeloaf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait for a lightning storm then turn the tv broadcast off. That usually does the trick.

/obscure?
//nothing's obscure on fark
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
now you have big male emus walking around with 20 chicks

As if competition for women wasn't hard enough in those little outback towns.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No word on the illemu eagles.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bust out the .50 cals! Emu War II is on way (they are the reigning champions)
 
cptcaveman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
amusing tag? Have you ever been stared down by an emu?
 
mikey15
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope they have Liberty Mutual
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's no fun being an illegal avian!
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dr93qnyg6oltl.cloudfront.netView Full Size


/ ok I know that's an ostrich
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Meez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Emugrants
 
Sandelaphon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Australia already lost this war, the emus are coming for what's theirs.
The Great Emu War, 1932 (Weird Wars)
Youtube 5lbO2BnV3Ak
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They taste like lean beef
 
mjbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambitwistor: [dr93qnyg6oltl.cloudfront.net image 800x499]

/ ok I know that's an ostrich


Allegedly
 
good_2_go
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And people complain about Canada geese.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Jumanji !
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's Ok, we've got a Donk.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The emu patriarch's name is Phillip.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

good_2_go: And people complain about Canada geese.


Geese
Youtube Aw-jES3OvVw
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Will someone provide those townspeople Emu Liberty?
 
ElmoClyde
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I hear everything wants to kill you there, so they're probably killer emus.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
FYI:  Emus can be mean bastiches.

There was a fad / pyramid scam of people who thought they could raise them as meat animals, and I got roped into helping vaccine some.

You do NOT want to piss off an autistic Emu.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: The emu patriarch's name is Phillip.
[Fark user image image 240x317]


And now I need to add a Wierd Al cover band named The Emu Phillips to the line up.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BullBearMS: FYI:  Emus can be mean bastiches.

There was a fad / pyramid scam of people who thought they could raise them as meat animals, and I got roped into helping vaccine some.

You do NOT want to piss off an autistic Emu.


How was the bird autistic BEFORE you gave it the vaccine?
I was specifically told nothing is autistic and only vaccines cause autism.
 
hammettman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Awwwww.  Meanwhile, scroll down and see how emus are treated in Phoenix:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: BullBearMS: FYI:  Emus can be mean bastiches.

There was a fad / pyramid scam of people who thought they could raise them as meat animals, and I got roped into helping vaccine some.

You do NOT want to piss off an autistic Emu.

How was the bird autistic BEFORE you gave it the vaccine?
I was specifically told nothing is autistic and only vaccines cause autism.


That wasn't their first round of vaccinations.

Libmate, Checktard!
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BullBearMS: TotallyRealNotFake: BullBearMS: FYI:  Emus can be mean bastiches.

There was a fad / pyramid scam of people who thought they could raise them as meat animals, and I got roped into helping vaccine some.

You do NOT want to piss off an autistic Emu.

How was the bird autistic BEFORE you gave it the vaccine?
I was specifically told nothing is autistic and only vaccines cause autism.

That wasn't their first round of vaccinations.

Libmate, Checktard!


My Dude watch it.
I got a hand spanking by using t-a-r-d word on here once in a similar joking manner..
I mean I personally can take the jone but I'm sure there are people on here that cant.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: BullBearMS: TotallyRealNotFake: BullBearMS: FYI:  Emus can be mean bastiches.

There was a fad / pyramid scam of people who thought they could raise them as meat animals, and I got roped into helping vaccine some.

You do NOT want to piss off an autistic Emu.

How was the bird autistic BEFORE you gave it the vaccine?
I was specifically told nothing is autistic and only vaccines cause autism.

That wasn't their first round of vaccinations.

Libmate, Checktard!

My Dude watch it.
I got a hand spanking by using t-a-r-d word on here once in a similar joking manner..
I mean I personally can take the jone but I'm sure there are people on here that cant.


How else are people supposed to show how good and accepting they are, if they dont get butthurt over the smallest things?
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

hammettman: Awwwww.  Meanwhile, scroll down and see how emus are treated in Phoenix:

[Fark user image 423x417]


They are admired for their financial savvy, as they only pay for what they need.
 
Queensowntalia
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They need to build a stall and make it EUGE.
 
Report