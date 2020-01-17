 Skip to content
(WTAE)   Fed-Ex delivery drivers caught on video working in an efficient manner   (wtae.com) divider line
23
•       •       •

23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It was a mattress, not great grandma's china.  Yes.  It was wrong, but news worthy?
 
majestic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Big deal, it was a mattress.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

blatz514: [Fark user image 326x250] [View Full Size image _x_]


I bet it was something nice though
 
FiftyTonsOfFlax
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hey, Frank! What does "FRA-JEE-LAY" mean?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So not a Ming vase? And at this point you just have to assume you are on camera everywhere you go, especially with the doorbell cams.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: It was a mattress, not great grandma's china.  Yes.  It was wrong, but news worthy?


majestic: Big deal, it was a mattress.


Did the FedEx guys know for sure it was a mattress in the box? I reuse boxes all the time for shipping stuff.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They're all subcontractors, just get paid to have the fedex logo on them.
 
majestic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: stuhayes2010: It was a mattress, not great grandma's china.  Yes.  It was wrong, but news worthy?

majestic: Big deal, it was a mattress.

Did the FedEx guys know for sure it was a mattress in the box? I reuse boxes all the time for shipping stuff.


I would assume so. I had a Casper "bed in a box" delivered a few years ago. It came in a bag, actually, that clearly stated "Here is your new bed!".
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Everybody should nust assume that their packages are going to get beaten to hell. The facility I manage sends thousands of biological samples via FedEx every day in boxes stuffed with styrofoam coolers. I always tell the team who packs them for shipment to tape up the boxes with the assumption that they are about to be thrown off a ten story staircase. Without even considering the impact on my business, the last thing I want is for one of my boxes to break open in a FedEx warehouse and coat a conveyor belt with the untested blood of two hundred at-risk patients.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: stuhayes2010: It was a mattress, not great grandma's china.  Yes.  It was wrong, but news worthy?

majestic: Big deal, it was a mattress.

Did the FedEx guys know for sure it was a mattress in the box? I reuse boxes all the time for shipping stuff.


You deliver enough stuff, you know what's in the box.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: Everybody should nust assume that their packages are going to get beaten to hell. The facility I manage sends thousands of biological samples via FedEx every day in boxes stuffed with styrofoam coolers. I always tell the team who packs them for shipment to tape up the boxes with the assumption that they are about to be thrown off a ten story staircase. Without even considering the impact on my business, the last thing I want is for one of my boxes to break open in a FedEx warehouse and coat a conveyor belt with the untested blood of two hundred at-risk patients.


Brings to mind the old Samsonite gorilla commercials.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: "the last thing I want is for one of my boxes to break open in a FedEx warehouse and coat a conveyor belt with the untested blood of two hundred at-risk patients."


Pussy.
 
mikey15
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
they should call Steidle & Steinberg
 
thismomentinblackhistory [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If people flip out about this....God forbid someone do some filming in your average distribution center.
 
mildlydisturbed
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I have video of a fedex driver backing in my yard, missing the area where they could use the sidewalk, because they missed the sidewalk and couldn't use a hand truck dragging three heavy boxes through a new mud channel in my yard, and leaving three packages in the pouring rain 11 feet from my door that has a nice overhang that would protect it from the rain.

Only reason my stuff survived was because a noise alarm in the house alerted me on my phone and I got a neighbour out in the tsunami to move them while I drove home.

Got video from the week before of a FedEx driving dropping off an 11 foot long package at my house that none of the numbers are even close to being it.

There are many reasons Amazon doesn't work with FedEx any more.
 
EdAmesAndMrs.
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

majestic: Big deal, it was a mattress.


Yabut...was anyone sleeping on that mattress before it was put in the box?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What kind of bootleg fedex truck is that. Looks like some kind of freelancer/temps
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: Without even considering the impact on my business, the last thing I want is for one of my boxes to break open in a FedEx warehouse and coat a conveyor belt with the untested blood of two hundred at-risk patients.


I don't know, it sounds like that would be a useful opportunity for FedEx to learn the value of treating packages with some modicum of respect.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

majestic: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: stuhayes2010: It was a mattress, not great grandma's china.  Yes.  It was wrong, but news worthy?

majestic: Big deal, it was a mattress.

Did the FedEx guys know for sure it was a mattress in the box? I reuse boxes all the time for shipping stuff.

I would assume so. I had a Casper "bed in a box" delivered a few years ago. It came in a bag, actually, that clearly stated "Here is your new bed!".


Those things were a giant pain in the ass when worked at UPS in a sort facility. The mattress is rolled up cylindrically, but packed in a box that doesn't ever quite hold its shape. So you can't really stack anything on top of it or vice versa, because the box humps a little at the seams.  Not to mention that the mattress shifts within the box so it's hard to handle.  They'd be better off wrapping them in heavy shrinkwrap and shipping them that way.
 
ItachiNai
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: What kind of bootleg fedex truck is that. Looks like some kind of freelancer/temps


FedEx Ground. Those are the contractors, and drivers rent their trucks. If their official vehicle breaks, they get a rental, often from National or Hertz, or some no-name local company, as this one seems to have been.
 
