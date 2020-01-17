 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   "Why isn't it creepy for you to know when the next bus is due, but it is creepy for the bus company to know that you're waiting for a bus?"   (theguardian.com) divider line
2
    More: Creepy, City, Smart city, idea of our cities, Smart cities, mobile device, smart speaker, data-brokers, much value  
•       •       •

203 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jan 2020 at 7:47 AM (57 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



2 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Because the first option involves you knowing publicly posted information about a public service being paid for by your taxes, and the second involves constant government surveillance? Just a guess.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
its a rhetorical question the article answers

"The smart city, as presently conceived, is a largely privatised affair designed as a public-private partnership to extract as much value as possible from its residents"

its the difference between the future I imagined and the one we have.

In 1984 (the actual year) the words "Big Brother" were HORRIBLE. It was nothing less the a faceless Hitler of the future. Cameras in our homes? NEVER!

Thirty years later it became "there are cameras everywhere, so why not one in my house? Its neat! :)" "sure they're recording everything I do, who cares? I get a 10% off coupon."


-sigh-
 
Displayed 2 of 2 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report