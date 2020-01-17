 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   It's the 100th anniversary of the 18th amendment. Drink up   (foxnews.com) divider line
36
    More: Stupid, Eighteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, Prohibition in the United States, Temperance movement, Woman's Christian Temperance Union, 18th Amendment, impact of Prohibition, Tim Grimes, Temperance Movement  
•       •       •

557 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jan 2020 at 12:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I don't want anymore cracks about the book!
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smells like day drinking!

#teamdaydrunk
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Government bans alcohol, free market provides alcohol. It is the way
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's to you, my fellow Farkers!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What happens when you give women the right to vote; guess that's why ppl chose butt head Bernie over Hilary.

AOC 2024!
DumpDtrump!
 
dascott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, the good ole days when an elected official had to resort to under the table graft instead of simply being paid directly.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article talks about the effects of Prohibition, but doesn't address any of the reasons that the Temperance Movement arose. Temperance was already a movement as far back as pre-Civil War. Society was going through upheaval due to the mechanization of work and many people were out of work. A lot of those who were displaced found themselves without any marketable skills and some took to the bottle to ease their pain. So alcohol abuse was wrongly misinterpreted as being the cause of social breakdown, in fact it was the social breakdown that was driving people to drink.

Once you've established in the public's eye that there is a singular root cause that is causing a host of problems, it became easy for anti-alcohol crusaders to make their argument to large swaths of the country. The harder hit an area was by mechanization, the more people were out of work, the more of those unemployed were seen drinking their pain away, the easier it was to scapegoat the alcohol.

It wasn't as if Temperance came from nowhere and fascinated an entire country. People were convinced that alcohol was causing unemployment and crime, because they didn't see the underlying reasons for the uptick in drinking and unemployment.
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: What happens when you give women the right to vote; guess that's why ppl chose butt head Bernie over Hilary.

AOC 2024!
DumpDtrump!


Looks like someone took subby's suggestion quite literally.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'll drink to that!
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fun fact #23:
The bar in the Holiday Inn in Washington DC is called "21st Amendment".
I much prefer it to the 18th.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: The article talks about the effects of Prohibition, but doesn't address any of the reasons that the Temperance Movement arose. Temperance was already a movement as far back as pre-Civil War. Society was going through upheaval due to the mechanization of work and many people were out of work. A lot of those who were displaced found themselves without any marketable skills and some took to the bottle to ease their pain. So alcohol abuse was wrongly misinterpreted as being the cause of social breakdown, in fact it was the social breakdown that was driving people to drink.

Once you've established in the public's eye that there is a singular root cause that is causing a host of problems, it became easy for anti-alcohol crusaders to make their argument to large swaths of the country. The harder hit an area was by mechanization, the more people were out of work, the more of those unemployed were seen drinking their pain away, the easier it was to scapegoat the alcohol.

It wasn't as if Temperance came from nowhere and fascinated an entire country. People were convinced that alcohol was causing unemployment and crime, because they didn't see the underlying reasons for the uptick in drinking and unemployment.


But addressing underlying causes of problems are sooooooo haaaaaaaaaaard! Can't we just find a bogeyman?

/same as it ever was
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: The article talks about the effects of Prohibition, but doesn't address any of the reasons that the Temperance Movement arose. Temperance was already a movement as far back as pre-Civil War. Society was going through upheaval due to the mechanization of work and many people were out of work. A lot of those who were displaced found themselves without any marketable skills and some took to the bottle to ease their pain. So alcohol abuse was wrongly misinterpreted as being the cause of social breakdown, in fact it was the social breakdown that was driving people to drink.

Once you've established in the public's eye that there is a singular root cause that is causing a host of problems, it became easy for anti-alcohol crusaders to make their argument to large swaths of the country. The harder hit an area was by mechanization, the more people were out of work, the more of those unemployed were seen drinking their pain away, the easier it was to scapegoat the alcohol.

It wasn't as if Temperance came from nowhere and fascinated an entire country. People were convinced that alcohol was causing unemployment and crime, because they didn't see the underlying reasons for the uptick in drinking and unemployment.


Bottom line - people are gullible idiots who can be easily exploited by pressure groups with an agenda.
 
Shocktopus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: The article talks about the effects of Prohibition, but doesn't address any of the reasons that the Temperance Movement arose. Temperance was already a movement as far back as pre-Civil War. Society was going through upheaval due to the mechanization of work and many people were out of work. A lot of those who were displaced found themselves without any marketable skills and some took to the bottle to ease their pain. So alcohol abuse was wrongly misinterpreted as being the cause of social breakdown, in fact it was the social breakdown that was driving people to drink.

Once you've established in the public's eye that there is a singular root cause that is causing a host of problems, it became easy for anti-alcohol crusaders to make their argument to large swaths of the country. The harder hit an area was by mechanization, the more people were out of work, the more of those unemployed were seen drinking their pain away, the easier it was to scapegoat the alcohol.

It wasn't as if Temperance came from nowhere and fascinated an entire country. People were convinced that alcohol was causing unemployment and crime, because they didn't see the underlying reasons for the uptick in drinking and unemployment.


c/alcohol/opioids

Annnnd we are updated for the 21st century!
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

OldJames: Government bans alcohol, free market provides alcohol. It is the way


Just like for guns. Watch.
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The 21st Amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: Smells like day drinking!

#teamdaydrunk



The Twenty-first Amendment is a curse upon this country
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: We Ate the Necco Wafers: The article talks about the effects of Prohibition, but doesn't address any of the reasons that the Temperance Movement arose. Temperance was already a movement as far back as pre-Civil War. Society was going through upheaval due to the mechanization of work and many people were out of work. A lot of those who were displaced found themselves without any marketable skills and some took to the bottle to ease their pain. So alcohol abuse was wrongly misinterpreted as being the cause of social breakdown, in fact it was the social breakdown that was driving people to drink.

Once you've established in the public's eye that there is a singular root cause that is causing a host of problems, it became easy for anti-alcohol crusaders to make their argument to large swaths of the country. The harder hit an area was by mechanization, the more people were out of work, the more of those unemployed were seen drinking their pain away, the easier it was to scapegoat the alcohol.

It wasn't as if Temperance came from nowhere and fascinated an entire country. People were convinced that alcohol was causing unemployment and crime, because they didn't see the underlying reasons for the uptick in drinking and unemployment.

Bottom line - people are gullible idiots who can be easily exploited by pressure groups with an agenda.


Yea.  I see the anti gun crowd trying to do that
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: We Ate the Necco Wafers: The article talks about the effects of Prohibition, but doesn't address any of the reasons that the Temperance Movement arose. Temperance was already a movement as far back as pre-Civil War. Society was going through upheaval due to the mechanization of work and many people were out of work. A lot of those who were displaced found themselves without any marketable skills and some took to the bottle to ease their pain. So alcohol abuse was wrongly misinterpreted as being the cause of social breakdown, in fact it was the social breakdown that was driving people to drink.

Once you've established in the public's eye that there is a singular root cause that is causing a host of problems, it became easy for anti-alcohol crusaders to make their argument to large swaths of the country. The harder hit an area was by mechanization, the more people were out of work, the more of those unemployed were seen drinking their pain away, the easier it was to scapegoat the alcohol.

It wasn't as if Temperance came from nowhere and fascinated an entire country. People were convinced that alcohol was causing unemployment and crime, because they didn't see the underlying reasons for the uptick in drinking and unemployment.

But addressing underlying causes of problems are sooooooo haaaaaaaaaaard! Can't we just find a bogeyman?

/same as it ever was


We are seeing this same problem again with the automation of jobs. At this point massive unemployment hasn't started, but if (when) the economy craters under the enormous overextension of credit and underemployment we have today, there will slews of people who are out of work with little hope of recovery. They'll be labeled bums and lazy, and we'll pass laws that prevent them from existing within our sight, pushing them farther away from areas with job prospects and social work help.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jaytkay: chuggernaught: Smells like day drinking!

#teamdaydrunk


The Twenty-first Amendment is a curse upon this country


Amen, brother.

talkmedianews.comView Full Size
 
The Brains
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You farking twinks.

It is not the "pain of me job automated"

It's the pain in my lower back. The pain in my brain, even though I make great money sometimes.

I'd rather fall off a ladder than work with you self-important tech types.

Go steal more of my information, douchebags. Keep viewing the world through YOUR lens, tech bros.
 
The Brains
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Keep advertising products I've already bought, Techbro
 
guestguy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The Brains: You farking twinks.

It is not the "pain of me job automated"

It's the pain in my lower back. The pain in my brain, even though I make great money sometimes.

I'd rather fall off a ladder than work with you self-important tech types.

Go steal more of my information, douchebags. Keep viewing the world through YOUR lens, tech bros.


Someone's a frontrunner in the day-drinking competition...
 
FreeLawyer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

guestguy: The Brains: You farking twinks.

It is not the "pain of me job automated"

It's the pain in my lower back. The pain in my brain, even though I make great money sometimes.

I'd rather fall off a ladder than work with you self-important tech types.

Go steal more of my information, douchebags. Keep viewing the world through YOUR lens, tech bros.

Someone's a frontrunner in the day-drinking competition...


I'm old enough to remember when people called day drinking lunch.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The Brains: You farking twinks.

It is not the "pain of me job automated"

It's the pain in my lower back. The pain in my brain, even though I make great money sometimes.

I'd rather fall off a ladder than work with you self-important tech types.

Go steal more of my information, douchebags. Keep viewing the world through YOUR lens, tech bros.


The Brains: Keep advertising products I've already bought, Techbro



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: The article talks about the effects of Prohibition, but doesn't address any of the reasons that the Temperance Movement arose. Temperance was already a movement as far back as pre-Civil War. Society was going through upheaval due to the mechanization of work and many people were out of work. A lot of those who were displaced found themselves without any marketable skills and some took to the bottle to ease their pain. So alcohol abuse was wrongly misinterpreted as being the cause of social breakdown, in fact it was the social breakdown that was driving people to drink.

Once you've established in the public's eye that there is a singular root cause that is causing a host of problems, it became easy for anti-alcohol crusaders to make their argument to large swaths of the country. The harder hit an area was by mechanization, the more people were out of work, the more of those unemployed were seen drinking their pain away, the easier it was to scapegoat the alcohol.

It wasn't as if Temperance came from nowhere and fascinated an entire country. People were convinced that alcohol was causing unemployment and crime, because they didn't see the underlying reasons for the uptick in drinking and unemployment.


And nothing has changed. Stupid, ignorant, fools think dope creates ghettos. Hahaha. No policies of no social net and mass incarceration and and a stupid drug war make ghettos. Drug use is a symptom. Abuse is  a symptom.  Tons of people are functioning addicts. And plenty of people use and only harm their long term health. The crack head is one percent of users. Billions isn't made of of abuse. Abusers have a shot life span and burn out. Functioning users are what make billions. And since jailing and interdiction don't make money to a HIGHER level, the drug war is a masturbatory self-indulgence that waste money with no hope of out spending users.
 
physt
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: The article talks about the effects of Prohibition, but doesn't address any of the reasons that the Temperance Movement arose. Temperance was already a movement as far back as pre-Civil War. Society was going through upheaval due to the mechanization of work and many people were out of work. A lot of those who were displaced found themselves without any marketable skills and some took to the bottle to ease their pain. So alcohol abuse was wrongly misinterpreted as being the cause of social breakdown, in fact it was the social breakdown that was driving people to drink.

Once you've established in the public's eye that there is a singular root cause that is causing a host of problems, it became easy for anti-alcohol crusaders to make their argument to large swaths of the country. The harder hit an area was by mechanization, the more people were out of work, the more of those unemployed were seen drinking their pain away, the easier it was to scapegoat the alcohol.

It wasn't as if Temperance came from nowhere and fascinated an entire country. People were convinced that alcohol was causing unemployment and crime, because they didn't see the underlying reasons for the uptick in drinking and unemployment.


Not to mention that the before federal income tax was established in 1913, the goverment received about 40% of its income from alcohol.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The Brains: I'd rather fall off a ladder than work with you self-important tech types.


I put up with office assholes because so I can pay someone else to work on ladders.

\Every ladder worker I know stopped after a bad fall.
 
Mock26
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And on the very next day there were thousands of unexplained illnesses and a sudden surge in the number of rabbis in the country.

https://www.proquest.com/blog/eosblog​/​2018/American-Prohibition-Law-Fake-Rab​bis-and-Other-Loopholes.html
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Tillmaster

Fun fact #23:
The bar in the Holiday Inn in Washington DC is called "21st Amendment".
I much prefer it to the 18th.

Fun Fact #24
There is a 21st Amendment brewery in San Fran
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
100 years later and the 'war on pot' as produced similar results at 'the war on booze'
 
Badafuco [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Perfect timing.  Alcohol related deaths have doubled in the past 20 years. I like that it can kill you if you quit cold turkey from alcoholism. And DUIs continue funding the corrupt courts and jails.   Off to buy a fifth of vodka in a plastic bottle (Popov is some gourmet sh*t) and scar my liver.
 
Mock26
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Brains: You farking twinks.

It is not the "pain of me job automated"

It's the pain in my lower back. The pain in my brain, even though I make great money sometimes.

I'd rather fall off a ladder than work with you self-important tech types.

Go steal more of my information, douchebags. Keep viewing the world through YOUR lens, tech bros.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
debamboozled.files.wordpress.comView Full Size



/ You ever try prohibition on WEED?
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Perfect timing.  Alcohol related deaths have doubled in the past 20 years. I like that it can kill you if you quit cold turkey from alcoholism. And DUIs continue funding the corrupt courts and jails.   Off to buy a fifth of vodka in a plastic bottle (Popov is some gourmet sh*t) and scar my liver.


But the difference is nobody is holding a gun to your head and forcing you to drink, now are they?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Brains: I'd rather fall off a ladder than work with you self-important tech types.


Those grapes are probably sour anyway.....


/Jealousy is an ugly thing.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report