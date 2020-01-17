 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun)   This is what a million pound coin looks like, and it is super-hard to lift, too (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
8
    More: Interesting, Mint, Coin, Royal Canadian Mint, Royal Mint, Edward VIII coin, RARE coin, Numismatics, Gold sovereign coins  
•       •       •

511 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jan 2020 at 8:21 AM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
geek.comView Full Size


Fano wins the toss.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Collectors are particularly interested in the design because the king broke with tradition and opted for his left profile to be minted, rather than the right.

Turned the other cheek.
 
TheraTx
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
doesn't look that heavy. how big is it?
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Fano: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 637x481]


Harry Freakstorm: [geek.com image 690x388]

Fano wins the toss.


Everybody remembers the gigantic penny but but forgets the Plunderer!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Unlike that chaotic Joker, his crimes always made some kind of cents.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 minute ago  
...but but forgets...

No if and ands but buts to spare.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Someone is having a very expensive sovereign ring made.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report