 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(San Francisco Chronicle)   Crews round up over 1,700 piglets after a semi overturns. Not easy, but the real challenge was finding enough blankets   (sfchronicle.com) divider line
10
    More: Followup, Iowa, DES MOINES, semi-trailer, Des Moines, Iowa, Iowa State Patrol troopers, Interstate 35, young pigs, Ames, Iowa  
•       •       •

226 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jan 2020 at 12:35 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Good thing they caught them, those little dudes can cause trouble.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Piglets?
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Easy.  Just call in 1700 Linus van Pelts.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sdd2000
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
cdn.funnyisms.comView Full Size
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The survivors were cared for, the deceased were delicious.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's a lot of cadets to be transporting to the academy at once.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That'll do, pig (lets).
 
MBooda
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Not that hard to find them, in their starched white shirts.
 
dywed88
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: [Fark user image image 425x514]Good thing they caught them, those little dudes can cause trouble.


My favourite day is pulled pork day, piglet...
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report