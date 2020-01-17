 Skip to content
(WHDH Boston)   Some people just can't function until they have had their coffee   (whdh.com) divider line
14
14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"... McHenry police describe the driver as a tall, long-haired blond mail who can't drive and won't shut up. His accomplice, a stocky bearded man, had no comment."
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That shiat they serve at Starfkcks is *not* coffee.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That's the Chicago way.
 
tothekor
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: "... McHenry police describe the driver as a tall, long-haired blond mail who can't drive and won't shut up. His accomplice, a stocky bearded man, had no comment."


"mail?" So, a postman?
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I don't do shiat before my morning two cups. About the only thing that would get me out of the house before that would be if I woke up and it was on fire, and even that's debatable.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Customers were only mildly impacted as there is also a Starbucks on the other side of the street.
 
OldJames
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I tried coffee a few years ago, it wasn't my cup of tea.

/I don't actually drink tea
 
hammettman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Drive through.
 
Johnny Bananapeel
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Now feeling even more smug and superior about my french press that I believed humanly possible...
 
MBooda
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Damages are estimated to be about $35,000, which works out to about a half a dozen Venti Strawberries & Creme Frappuccinos, two Trenta Caramel Macchiatos and a Ham & Swiss panini.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"That's why I take the bus. DON'T TALK TO ME."
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: That's the Chicago way.


Left unexplained: why this is on the Boston news...
 
Trocadero
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh no! That's terrible! Think of the coffee-
"...crashed through a Starbucks..."
Nevermind.
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So glad i never got hooked on that stuff.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

