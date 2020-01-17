 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Easy to catch ISIS warlord nabbed from his hiding place by SWAT team because he's so fat he needed to be carried around in back of pick-up truck (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
epyonyx
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Jabba?
 
gojirast
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He ended up strangled by a chain-wielding chick in a gold bikini.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fat Al-burqa
 
exqqqme
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Gravity always wins!!
 
physt
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Akbar Incel!
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The "war" threshold for "warlord" status sure is low these days.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"...tonight on a very special episode of 'My 600-Pound Life.'"
 
Limeyluv
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Roast him on a spit and feed him to all the starving people his troops have been tormenting.
 
Sgt Otter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: The "war" threshold for "warlord" status sure is low these days.


War-lard.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What's his Fark handle?
 
pheelix
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Limeyluv: Roast him on a spit and feed him to all the starving people his troops have been tormenting.


Can't. The consumption of pork is forbidden.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Someone should have done a fatwa against cheeseburgers for him.
 
