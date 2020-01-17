 Skip to content
(CBC) Andrew Wakefield, still trying to kill us all, and he has help
    Vaccination, anti-vaccination movement, Andrew Wakefield, anti-vaccination activists, James Lyons-Weiler  
GooberMcFly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many of these loonies are also anti-abortion and anti-medical-assisted-suicide?

The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The great things my about anti-vaxxers is that large numbers of them will die off naturally...the way Darwin intended.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's all FUD.

Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt.

STOP USING 1984 AS A FARKING OPERATORS MANUAL.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fml...I have REALLY got to remember to turn off auto fill on my phone.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
" Shots killed my father and my uncle."
RFK Jr.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: The great things my about anti-vaxxers is that large numbers of them will die off naturally...the way Darwin intended.


Except they've all reproduced already, so the stupid genes carry on for another generation
 
toejam
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: " Shots killed my father and my uncle."
RFK Jr.


Too soon.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
fark the plague spreaders!
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Probably a short list of con-men to Ebola. Seems do-able.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Where are they hosting these VIP events?  Who is renting the space to them?

I'd like to share my thoughts with the owners and management of the conference centers and/or hotels.
 
Destructor [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: The great things my about anti-vaxxers is that large numbers of them will die off naturally...the way Darwin intended.


Have more faith in nature. Right now, SARS 2.0 is on the way to visit us... and learn.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
These people need to be treated like hostile foreign agents.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hey Andrew!

Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: " Shots killed my father and my uncle."
RFK Jr.


The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Honestly, I put this farkin' asshole somewhere in the top-500 worst human beings ever. For the fraud he's perpetrated, for the cult of pro-plague morons that it spawned, but mainly because, after all this, he gets to date Elle Macpherson.

55-year-old Elle, but still.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: The more you eat the more you fart: The great things my about anti-vaxxers is that large numbers of them will die off naturally...the way Darwin intended.

Except they've all reproduced already, so the stupid genes carry on for another generation


Um ... you might want to reconsider that. After all, the stupid genes of the fathers (and mothers) kill the children until the fourth or tenth generation, like the Bible says.

The fathers have eaten sour grapes and the children's teeth are set on edge.

It's a metaphor and not meant to be understood literally, because teeth can not be set on edge unless they are really very lose, and this seldom happens after the first set falls out. Literalism is for schmucks and peasants who think the Moon is made of Green Cheese.
 
8tReAsUrEz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
300 million guns in America, and this moron is still alive?

/Wanna sue me? No prob. I'll give soy reason to worry
//Murderers, accessories to murder, child abusers and add "endangerment of public health" to the rap list
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Honestly, I put this farkin' asshole somewhere in the top-500 worst human beings ever. For the fraud he's perpetrated, for the cult of pro-plague morons that it spawned, but mainly because, after all this, he gets to date Elle Macpherson.

55-year-old Elle, but still.


Knowing that Elle McPherson is dating this guy made her instantly unattractive.   Pretty, but stupid and a horrible judge of character, no thanks .
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This one is for Andrew, and all his little plaguelets:
