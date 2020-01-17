 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Drugs are bad, mkay? They make you do stupid shiat like eating your mom's cremated remains   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Sick, Illegal drug trade, undercover cops, Drugs, Drug paraphernalia, Drug, Wisconsin man, Death, Austin Schroeder  
Demetrius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What's going on in here now?"

townsquare.mediaView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How else are you supposed to gain her powers?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: How else are you supposed to gain her powers?


Came here to make similar comment.

*High five*
 
khatores
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Recycling for the whole family!

goallinqc.orgView Full Size
 
Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Cremains," subby
 
dothemath
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I

khatores: Recycling for the whole family!

[goallinqc.org image 523x348]


Theres nothing hotter than a girl holding two cans of soup.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Are people not aware the word 'cremains' exists?
Four to six pounds on average, depending on a variety of factors.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I guy near where I live had been Injecting Meth for quite a while, and was caught walking down the road 3 miles away from a farm covered in blood down his front. The farmer had called and reported he caught someone raping his sheep or goats or some other livestock. When the cops found him, he allegedly begged them to take him to jail, he had been awake for 3 weeks. (That's what he claimed). Similar story to that, one of my old neighbors got arrested because he raped his brothers dog, then hung it from a tree with duck tape and plastic. A random jogger found the dog, and they did an autopsy a found the " evidence."
 
dothemath
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ok, but you could also ask why the cops were buying weed.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

nyan9mm: I guy near where I live had been Injecting Meth for quite a while, and was caught walking down the road 3 miles away from a farm covered in blood down his front. The farmer had called and reported he caught someone raping his sheep or goats or some other livestock. When the cops found him, he allegedly begged them to take him to jail, he had been awake for 3 weeks. (That's what he claimed). Similar story to that, one of my old neighbors got arrested because he raped his brothers dog, then hung it from a tree with duck tape and plastic. A random jogger found the dog, and they did an autopsy a found the " evidence."


Just to add, I'm pretty sure I've told those stories before, but this thread seemed the perfect place to repost
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

nyan9mm: nyan9mm: I guy near where I live had been Injecting Meth for quite a while, and was caught walking down the road 3 miles away from a farm covered in blood down his front. The farmer had called and reported he caught someone raping his sheep or goats or some other livestock. When the cops found him, he allegedly begged them to take him to jail, he had been awake for 3 weeks. (That's what he claimed). Similar story to that, one of my old neighbors got arrested because he raped his brothers dog, then hung it from a tree with duck tape and plastic. A random jogger found the dog, and they did an autopsy a found the " evidence."

Just to add, I'm pretty sure I've told those stories before, but this thread seemed the perfect place to repost


You wouldn't mind sharing - roughly- where you live, would you?

I'm not trying to stalk you- I just want to avoid your neighborhood.
 
orbister
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Are people not aware the word abominable neologism 'cremains' exists has been made up


... for people to coy to say "ashes"?
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The toilet is connected to the ocean if you need to quickly or conveniently spread your loved one's ashes. These dumb asses left the remains laying around where anyway salivating drug head could get to them.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: nyan9mm: nyan9mm: I guy near where I live had been Injecting Meth for quite a while, and was caught walking down the road 3 miles away from a farm covered in blood down his front. The farmer had called and reported he caught someone raping his sheep or goats or some other livestock. When the cops found him, he allegedly begged them to take him to jail, he had been awake for 3 weeks. (That's what he claimed). Similar story to that, one of my old neighbors got arrested because he raped his brothers dog, then hung it from a tree with duck tape and plastic. A random jogger found the dog, and they did an autopsy a found the " evidence."

Just to add, I'm pretty sure I've told those stories before, but this thread seemed the perfect place to repost

You wouldn't mind sharing - roughly- where you live, would you?

I'm not trying to stalk you- I just want to avoid your neighborhood.


Grays Harbor County, in Washington state. Near Aberdeen. That should explain some of the issue if know the area. The Nirvana "Come as you are" sign the city of Aberdeen put up is Def working it's magic. Though, the animal rapes happened 20 miles away in Elma.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevecore
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Saw an episode of that "my strange addiction" show.  This girls fiancé who she dated for a month was addicted to eating his ashes.  She was freaking out cause she didn't know what she would do if she ran out of them. Her mom confronted her telling her to stop. The girl got upset and ran into the bathroom and locked the door. Mom was all banging on the door saying she knows what she's doing in there.  Girl eventually comes out with ashes all over her chin and nose. I just laughed cause it was the most farked up thing I've ever watched

And isn't eating someone's ashes technically canibalism?
 
probesport
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Demetrius: "What's going on in here now?"


Fark user imageView Full Size


FTFY
 
Prevailing Wind
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I read about a company who turned people's ashes into dildos so...you know, in the hole, eating her remains wasn't as bad as it could have been.
 
ifky
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
WE'VE GOT AN EATER!
Fark user imageView Full Size

/CSB: just before my mom's funeral there was a mixup about the urn. While my brother tried to straighten it out, I sat outside the mortician's office with my mom in my lap. Her ashes were in a plastic bag in a cardboard box. That's how she was interred in the columbarium at Arlington, with my dad. We replaced the bag & box with a proper urn later
//I did feel a bit peckish, but I preferred my mom medium rare
 
Fireproof [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MBooda: WE'VE GOT AN EATER!
[Fark user image image 850x637]
/CSB: just before my mom's funeral there was a mixup about the urn. While my brother tried to straighten it out, I sat outside the mortician's office with my mom in my lap. Her ashes were in a plastic bag in a cardboard box. That's how she was interred in the columbarium at Arlington, with my dad. We replaced the bag & box with a proper urn later
//I did feel a bit peckish, but I preferred my mom medium rare


At least they weren't in a Ralph's can.
 
