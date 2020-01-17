 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   'Gettysburg Reenactment canceled because of Glenn Beck's visit to Gettysburg, but promised for 2021' Man this timeline is strange   (fox43.com) divider line
4
    More: Facepalm, content, region  
•       •       •

246 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jan 2020 at 1:05 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not enough S'mores Schnapps?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"But we were supposed to shoot the traitors, right?"
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
the "Restoring the Covenant" event featuring Glenn Beck was coming to Gettysburg on the same weekend that the reenactment was scheduled, Heisey said he became worried about safety...

...Heisey said he does have concerns, however, that the weekend could become politically-charged with the possibility of drawing protests and possibly distracting from the historic significance of the reenactment.


Shiathole people are crowding normal decent people out of public life in America. They're authoritarians and nationalists, not Christians, and go into hysterics about being oppressed and sidelined while they impose their crap beliefs on the rest of us.

"The best lack all conviction, while the worst are full of passionate intensity."
 
CaptainSpaceJohnny
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I volunteer at a Civil War historic site and occasionally dress up as a Union soldier.  I can tell you that right-wing nut jobs flock to this kind of stuff.  They also tend to be quite vocal about their opinions and will let you know what they think even if it is not relevant or appropriate.  Also, they tend to assume that anyone involved with Civil War history (like me) automatically agrees with their political leanings (I don't) and can't wait to talk about the "libby libs" in a space they feel is safe.

For example, I was conducting a tour three weeks ago and was talking about how the postbellum tobacco boom in NC contributed to the City of Durham's founding and rapid growth, and some guy just yelled out, "I have a big problem with sanctuary cities!!".  I paused for a moment...continued talking....and so he said it again.  I only seem to have this issue with conservatives.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report