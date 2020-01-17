 Skip to content
(BBC)   While American cops are busy shooting family pets for no reason, police in Wales find a horse running loose in the middle of a main road and put it on the next bus home   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They were disappointed and put it on the bus after they figured out it wasn't a sheep.
 
ElPresidente
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd read this out loud, but I'm feeling a little hoarse.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you are used to dealing with Wales, a horse is no big deal
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey they might have already filled thier monthly quota for killing animals.
 
ElPresidente
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Death hospital?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ElPresidente
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The horse was taken to a stable where he was found to be in a stable condition.
 
Cheese eating surrender monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size

Not so good with birds tho.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/My only horse related graphic for horse related topics.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/I need more horse related graphics.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oops... sorry for double-post 😐

/PUT YOUR BLINDERS ON!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

turbocucumber: Death hospital?
[Fark user image 850x625]


No.  The horse was in stable condition, thinking about getting a month bus pass.
 
mikey15
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shouldn't a horse be on a mane road ?
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Now how's the Electric Monk supposed to get around?
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Driver: we don't get a lot of horses on the bus.

Horse: with these fares and poor service levels, well, I'm not surprised.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Article headline:
"Loose horse rescued from road and put on bus"
Talk about judgmental.

/please don't cry foal.
 
Pert
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: [Fark user image image 320x180]

/My only horse related graphic for horse related topics.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
king of vegas
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
American cops shoot pets because they spend every minute of every day wanting to shoot something.
 
