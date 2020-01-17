 Skip to content
(Scotsman)   Totally ripped Edinburgh brothers smash world record for rowing across the Atlantic Ocean by six days   (scotsman.com) divider line
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I first read the headline as "in six days." Now that would have been incredible.
 
MBooda
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They would row five thousand miles.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"By" six days. Accuracy is your friend subby
 
Sir_Spanksalot
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

sozelle: I first read the headline as "in six days." Now that would have been incredible.


Same here.....
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MBooda: They would row five thousand miles.


When would they?
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
six days

Uh, given that the all-time record for a powered vessel making it across is something like 3.5 days, that seems...improbable.
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Last name = MacLean. Very appropriate
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MBooda: They would row five thousand miles.


Would they row five thousand more?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Totally ripped Edinburgh brothers smash world record for rowing across the Atlantic Ocean in six days

Wow, people back in the 1600s were a real bunch of farkoffs, taking weeks to make that same crossing.
 
dothemath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"...a bagpipe, harmonica and ukelele they had brought along."

I would have killed everyone onboard after 15 minutes of that shiat.
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
in...by....whatever.  all words are just made up anyway.
 
WorkplaceFarker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"No alcohol until you hit the other shore."

"ANGUS! Y'HEAR THAT? ROW FASTER YE NAMBLY!"
 
JohnCarter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Not a big boat to cross the Atlantic

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
advex101
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

WorkplaceFarker: "No alcohol until you hit the other shore."

"ANGUS! Y'HEAR THAT? ROW FASTER YE NAMBLY!"


a powerful thirst was upon them...
 
spambot collective [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I wonder how they got back
 
EdAmesAndMrs.
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hail to the Oatmeal Savages.
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Aye....but ya row across one ocean...."
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

advex101: WorkplaceFarker: "No alcohol until you hit the other shore."

"ANGUS! Y'HEAR THAT? ROW FASTER YE NAMBLY!"

a powerful thirst was upon them...


Not sure about that.  It was the  Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge.

Lovely boys I must say.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

WHISKYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY!
 
madgonad
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well, they hitched a 'ride' on the Canary and Northern Equatorial currents - so that spotted them about 1 mph which translates over their voyage as about 850 of the 3000 miles. So they had to 'row' around 2200 miles in 35 days, which is over 60 miles per days of net rowing. I assume that two people were always rowing so they only need to maintain a net 2.5mph pace.
Rowing that boat at the equivalent of 2.5mph on still water...impressive.
 
chawco
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dothemath: "...a bagpipe, harmonica and ukelele they had brought along."

I would have killed everyone onboard after 15 minutes of that shiat.


Bagpipes should be banned by the Geneva convention.
 
chawco
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I can't help but wonder, if you are going to row across the Atlantic.. why the hell do it in December! August, maybe September when it's warmest but... I hope they had extra Willy undies.
 
chawco
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

chawco: I can't help but wonder, if you are going to row across the Atlantic.. why the hell do it in December! August, maybe September when it's warmest but... I hope they had extra Willy undies.


I made an autocorrect typo and it was extra funny
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dothemath: "...a bagpipe, harmonica and ukelele they had brought along."

I would have killed everyone onboard after 15 minutes of that shiat.


That's how they made such good time. They were trying to get away from the noise.
 
espiaboricua
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

chawco: I can't help but wonder, if you are going to row across the Atlantic.. why the hell do it in December! August, maybe September when it's warmest


Hurricanes.
 
chawco
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

espiaboricua: chawco: I can't help but wonder, if you are going to row across the Atlantic.. why the hell do it in December! August, maybe September when it's warmest

Hurricanes.


If you hit the Strom right, extra boost!
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Making a track featuring the bagpipe, harmonica, and ukulele simultaneously would take an incredible amount of creativity and sound mixing.
 
