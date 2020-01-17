 Skip to content
(CBC)   Here is your real-life Joker, who killed his wife and collected her insurance. Difficulty: Locked in Arkham Asylum for life   (cbc.ca) divider line
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farked up.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Batman - Never Rub Another Man's Rhubarb
Youtube _FBQetJqAwk
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JohnCarter
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So is he still locked up?

2017 article advised - MacNeil has been remanded to the East Coast Forensic Hospital where a review board will decide on his treatment.

Is he spending the cash at the Hospital snack bar?
 
Chabash
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

JohnCarter: So is he still locked up?

2017 article advised - MacNeil has been remanded to the East Coast Forensic Hospital where a review board will decide on his treatment.

Is he spending the cash at the Hospital snack bar?


The man is absolutely rolling in nutter butters.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm failing to see why this is news. This is how it should work. NGRI pleas and the like are long-established in the law. The "not guilty" part is important.

Then again, my wife is a psychologist that specializes in forensic psychology, so I may have a bit of a biased view.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They sure didn't pull any punches trying to front load that OP-ED.  Oh, it was supposedly a news article?  Oh.
 
jso2897
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

JTtheCajun: I'm failing to see why this is news. This is how it should work. NGRI pleas and the like are long-established in the law. The "not guilty" part is important.

Then again, my wife is a psychologist that specializes in forensic psychology, so I may have a bit of a biased view.


Yeah - I know people don't like it, but that is how the law is supposed to work. Insurance money does not go to the "responsible" party - it goes to the name beneficiaries, in the order they are named. You REALLY don't want any court to be able to tamper with that in order to institute it's ideas of right and wrong.
Some life insurance policies have stipulations that a beneficiary cannot collect if they caused the decedent's death under any circumstances - but apparently this one does not.
 
Krokodil Tears [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I've not got a problem with the court's decision. It could have been more pragmatic about divvying up the payout, but he was the primary beneficiary and he didn't commit a crime (cos he's nuts).

But Granny? What's her excuse? She's fully giving her own grandkid the shaft. Her son's got rent, board, and healthcare sorted for the rest of his life now but she needs that insurance money because..? I'm guessing it's not so she can set up a trust fund for the grandkid's college tuition.
 
ansius
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Highly likely that he will not be able to access the money if he is deemed not responsible.

Unless the money is used up in providing for his care and treatment, he will be able to access if and when he gets out of hospital.

In these sorts of cases, it's highly unlikely he'll be considered well enough to be released into society for some time.

But hopefully there's a way he can gift it to his son when he gets his faculties back. Most people when they recover from these cases are extremely remorseful about what they did when they were sick.
 
robodog
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So now the kid's guardian will have to sue the dad for wrongful death etc. in civil court to recover the money and the only winners will be the lawyers.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ansius: Highly likely that he will not be able to access the money if he is deemed not responsible.

Unless the money is used up in providing for his care and treatment, he will be able to access if and when he gets out of hospital.

In these sorts of cases, it's highly unlikely he'll be considered well enough to be released into society for some time.

But hopefully there's a way he can gift it to his son when he gets his faculties back. Most people when they recover from these cases are extremely remorseful about what they did when they were sick.


It's fairly shocking how little it takes sometimes to get someone back to stable thinking/legal competency. Many, many people don't realize how close we all are to that line. I've seen things like a bad reaction to legally prescribed steroids and anti-biotics lead to NGRI pleas.

It does take a time to actually be released and reintegrated, but once he's got the ability to take care of his own financial affairs I'm sure he'll direct a lot of the funds to his son. Unless he's just a dick. Sometimes that happens, too. Sensationalist articles like this don't help, especially later when he's going to be trying to get limited passes into the community/transitional housing.
 
oldfool
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Looks like we got some kind of joker here!
What's your name soldier?

/repeat
 
