(KUTV Utah)   That Utah condom story that just broke has caused a much bigger mess than expected   (kutv.com) divider line
    Utah condom controversy cost  
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Has it been 9 months already?
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The object of the campaign was to increase condom awareness.  It worked beyond anyone's wildest expectations, and some nontargeted idiots are pissed because they didn't find the campaign appealing.

This is what toxic entitlement looks like.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Oh no, gay people are enjoying themselves and this product, launch a recall and fire somebody.

Utah pride.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ok. Lost it at "Enjoy your Mountin" and "Toss the Jello Salad"....

//That entire list reads like a Fark Photoshop Contest
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So is subby saying the story was as cumbustable as it was explosive?
 
Bowen
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: The object of the campaign was to increase condom awareness.  It worked beyond anyone's wildest expectations, and some nontargeted idiots are pissed because they didn't find the campaign appealing.

This is what toxic entitlement looks like.


I mean...I kind of cringed at this one. Not in the "I'm offended" way, more in the "ahhhh, this guy is getting fired" way.

kutv.comView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"UDOH ordered just shy of 130,000 condoms and 42,000 were distributed as of Wednesday.

The state now wants to reclaim those condoms."

Um, does it really? Ew.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Greatest Sex on Earth
Uintah Sex?
Enjoy Your Mountin'
Toss the Jello Salad
SL, UT

Knowing Mormons, it wasn't the "SL,UT" one that they hated but the "Greatest Sex on Earth" and "Enjoy Your Mountin'" ones.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

koder: Toss the Jello Salad


I choose this name for my Americana Dead Kennedys cover band.
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Condoms are for clydes, baby!
 
Phoenix19851
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Book Of Mormon - Turn It Off
Youtube 5KSBEChzpMM


Mormons in Utah having problems with Gay Sex? They should just turn it off. /s
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Bowen: common sense is an oxymoron: The object of the campaign was to increase condom awareness.  It worked beyond anyone's wildest expectations, and some nontargeted idiots are pissed because they didn't find the campaign appealing.

This is what toxic entitlement looks like.

I mean...I kind of cringed at this one. Not in the "I'm offended" way, more in the "ahhhh, this guy is getting fired" way.

[kutv.com image 648x365]


What does the South Lake Union Trolly have to do with this?
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Republicans are stupid.

That is all.
 
