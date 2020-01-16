 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Truly this is the worst disaster to ever happen. Beware. Say a prayer. Hug your children. Innocent beer has been harmed. It's a bad day for Canada and therefore the world   (calgary.ctvnews.ca) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Space Station Wagon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is the reason we should all only drink high gravity beer.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Space Station Wagon: This is the reason we should all only drink high gravity beer.


I assume you mean in a boilermaker
 
Space Station Wagon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: Space Station Wagon: This is the reason we should all only drink high gravity beer.

I assume you mean in a boilermaker


I'd prefer to be in a boilermaker's wife, but to each their own.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
20 kegs? What about a second breakfast?
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Space Station Wagon: BlazeTrailer: Space Station Wagon: This is the reason we should all only drink high gravity beer.

I assume you mean in a boilermaker

I'd prefer to be in a boilermaker's wife, but to each their own.


Damien Rice - The Blower's Daughter - Official Video
Youtube 5YXVMCHG-Nk
 
Report